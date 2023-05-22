KWT Global Adds Three Executive Vice Presidents to Global Leadership Team, Expands Strategy and Creative Centers of Excellence

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integrated communications agency KWT Global has announced several additions to its executive leadership team, promoting Dara Cothran to EVP, Global Strategy and Insights, Jeremy Page to EVP, Global Director of Creative, and Dan Brady, joining as EVP, Corporate.

The agency’s expanded leadership team is well positioned to execute on its vision for the future of elevated storytelling. Fueled by additional offerings and deepening industry-specific expertise across consumer, social, influencer and corporate reputation, the agency has won new consumer assignments for Macy’s, Liquid I.V. and Lovesac along with corporate work for L’Oreal, PODS and others.

“As a team who is lucky enough to tell stories for a living, we know the only constant in our industry is change – and we like to stay well ahead of it. The evolution of Jeremy’s and Dara’s roles and the addition of Dan to our leadership team provide a solid foundation on which to continue to grow and accelerate our proprietary offerings and make an even greater impact for our brand partners,” said Gabrielle Zucker, CEO.

Previously leading KWT’s corporate specialty, Cothran has stepped into a new role as EVP, Global Strategy and Insights. Cothran will champion KWT’s strategic approach to programming, leveraging the agency’s depth and breadth of experience to establish new offerings for forward-thinking brands looking to embrace the future of communications. In her nine-plus years at KWT, Cothran has been instrumental in launching numerous agency initiatives including its Corporate Transformation and Future of Communications offering, which helps companies transform their in-house and agency marketing teams into high-functioning, best-in-class assets that are structured to address evolving business needs.

In his new role as EVP, Global Director of Creative, Page will be responsible for the tone and tenor of KWT’s creative work. He has spent his five-year tenure at the agency guiding clients on creative development and implementation, work that has resulted in award-winning campaigns in both the consumer and corporate spaces. Now, Page will focus on nurturing the agency’s ambition to pair intentional creativity with strategic precision to unlock new possibilities across the agency’s vast global portfolio.

Filling Cothran’s previous role at the helm of KWT’s corporate specialty, Dan Brady joins the agency as EVP, Corporate from BCW Global. Brady has extensive experience helping companies define and articulate powerful strategic narratives spanning executive visibility and thought leadership, crisis management, employee and labor relations, and more. As the head of the corporate practice, he will oversee a client portfolio spanning a multitude of industries and lead a team responsible for creating and executing integrated communications strategies that effectively build relationships and bolster reputations with key stakeholders.

