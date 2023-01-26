Kurt Hediger Joins Graystone Brokerage as Senior Vice President

Kurt Hediger’s arrival bolsters GCA’s industrial capital markets nationwide

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graystone Capital Advisors, a leading investment sales brokerage, has announced the appointment of Kurt Hediger as Senior Vice President who will be based in Graystone’s Newport Beach office. Hediger brings over 15 years of experience and joins the firm from Marcus & Millichap. In his new role, he will specialize in industrial investments for institutional, corporate, and private investors.

“Kurt’s impressive track record and extensive network of clients and capital providers will be instrumental in helping us continue to elevate our national services,” adds Brenton Baskin, Managing Director of Graystone Capital Advisors. “As capital investment demand for industrial continues to grow, we are thrilled to have Kurt lead Graystone in this fast-growing industry.”

Hediger joins from Marcus & Millichap, where he was consistently ranked as a top producer and brings decades of experience providing full-service real estate advisory to middle market and institutional level investors.

As an experienced advisor, Hediger started his career in commercial real estate with NAI Capital in 2008 before joining Marcus & Millichap in 2013. During his ten years with Marcus & Millichap, he was promoted to First Vice President and earned several sales accolades including top agent rankings and consistent sales recognition awards. Kurt graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from Virginia Tech.

“Graystone’s client-focused mindset will allow me to expand my business and path of growth within the industrial airspace,” adds Hediger. “I look forward to bringing my experience to the team to ensure our continued success in the Southern California market and nationwide.”

About Graystone Capital Advisors

Graystone Capital Advisors is a full-service brokerage company located in Orange County, CA. Their team of experts specializes in disposition and acquisition services, leasing services, property valuation, transaction management, and equity placement. With over 40 years of combined experience in the industry, the members of Graystone Capital Advisors have assembled a genuinely innovative team focused on efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

www.graystoneca.com

Contacts

Brenton Baskin, info@graystoneca.com