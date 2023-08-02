KSEE and KGPE TV, Fresno CA Announce News Director

Accomplished Journalist to Lead News Team in Delivering Unbiased and Comprehensive Coverage

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NBC KSEE24 and KGPE CBS47, two leading broadcast television stations in Fresno, CA, announce the appointment of Steven Shaw as the station’s news director.





As news director, Shaw will oversee all aspects of news production, editorial decision-making and content strategy for both stations. He has an extensive background in journalism and maintains a commitment to delivering high-quality and accurate information – guiding the news team in unbiased, comprehensive and compelling news coverage.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steven to our team as news director,” said KSEE and KGPE General Manager J.R. Jackson. “Steven’s extensive experience, leadership skills and dedication to journalistic integrity make him the perfect fit to lead our news department. We believe he’ll continue to take our coverage to new heights, driving innovation and ensuring we continue to provide our viewers with the most accurate and engaging news content.”

Shaw brings over 15 years of experience in the news industry, having previously served as news director at WTAJ -TV in Altoona, PA. His resume includes overseeing award-winning news programs, implementing digital initiatives and fostering a collaborative work environment.

“It’s humbling to join KSEE/KGPE as news director,” said Shaw. “I am thrilled to work alongside a talented and dedicated team of journalists that has a proven track record of excellence. I am dedicated to upholding the highest journalistic standards, promoting transparency, and delivering news that informs, educates, and engages our audiences on air and online. As a team, we will provide our viewers and readers with local news that reflects the needs and concerns of the community.”

KSEE and KGPE are excited about the new era of news coverage and the opportunities that lie ahead. The stations remain dedicated to delivering news that matters and serving as a trusted source of information for viewers in Fresno and the surrounding areas.

