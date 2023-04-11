KPMG and Acquia Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Experience Transformation for Enterprise Marketing and Technology Teams

New alliance leverages Acquia’s open, flexible DXP to drive personalized customer experiences

NEW YORK & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DXP—KPMG LLP and Acquia today announced a strategic alliance to deliver Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (Acquia DXP) to enterprise customers across industries. The platform supports marketing, content, and IT teams looking to create personalized, secure digital experiences at scale, and make them available on any digital platform.

Consumers today expect relevant, consistent experiences each time they interact with a brand. Content and communications must be personalized and presented in a cohesive manner across channels including websites, mobile apps, intranets, social platforms, digital signage, e-commerce sites, and more. Acquia DXP supports this by enabling brands to create, manage, deliver, and optimize content-driven experiences for customers.

“As pressure intensifies on marketers to win customers and keep them engaged, they’re looking for a platform to bring together insights from first-party customer data and content,” said Jason Galloway, US Marketing Consulting Practice Lead at KPMG LLP. “We’ve already worked with Acquia to provide their customer data platform to support data-driven marketing. Moving forward, we anticipate Acquia DXP will become a key offering for KPMG clients looking to leverage customer insights and content across touchpoints.”

With the new alliance, the Customer Advisory team of KPMG LLP will provide services that tailor the capabilities of Acquia DXP to the requirements of clients. Foundational products within Acquia DXP include the open source content management system Drupal and Acquia Cloud Platform; Acquia’s market-leading customer data platform; personalization for understanding customer behavior in real time; and the company’s award-winning digital asset management system. Acquia DXP enables marketers to use these products, individually or together, to create data-driven experiences that increase customer engagement.

“KPMG’s focus on guiding marketing and IT teams to create solutions that meet their precise business needs makes them an ideal collaborator for Acquia,” said Steve Reny, President and CEO of Acquia. “Acquia DXP’s openness enables organizations to not only better connect with customers, but to maximize the value of investments in other martech, e-commerce, and productivity tools. This alliance brings the power of data-driven customer insights and best-in-class digital experience creation and management to marketers.”

KPMG Customer Advisory helps provide enterprise marketing teams with the insight they need to build trust, transform their operations, and leverage new business opportunities. For more information about the KPMG LLP and Acquia collaboration, visit https://www.acquia.com/partners/kpmg-north-america.

About KPMG LLP



KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Acquia



Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that leverage their content and data assets to engage customers personally and at scale, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

