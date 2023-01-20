Konect.ai and TotalCX Announce Strategic Partnership and NADA Show Presence

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Konect.ai, the leading AI-powered SMS platform for automotive dealerships, and TotalCX (formerly InteractiveTel), a leading provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership and presence at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in Dallas on January 27-29, 2023.





The partnership is a holistic approach to automation and accountability in auto retail. Konect.ai’s platform allows dealerships to manage 2-way conversations with auto customers, while TotalCX’s approach to a complete customer experience incorporates these conversations and enriches the understanding of customer perspectives.

“We are thrilled to partner with TotalCX to provide our customers with a comprehensive solution for managing their customer interactions,” said Cole Kutschinski, President of Konect.ai. “TotalCX’s call recording and conversational AI capabilities perfectly complement our AI-powered SMS platform; we look forward to working together to help dealerships improve their customer service and sales.”

“TotalCX provides dealerships with the best solutions for their business, and Konect.ai is a great fit,” said Jack Behar, President of TotalCX. “We are excited to include the Konect.ai platform in our offering; we look forward to a successful partnership that helps dealerships improve sales and service customer experience.”

Konect.ai is available in the TotalCX MarketPlace, making it easy for customers to research and access the platform. NADA show attendees can view product demonstrations and learn more about the partnership at TotalCX booth 1611.

Konect.ai

Konect.ai is an AI-powered SMS platform for automotive dealerships to manage 2-way conversations with both past auto customers and new prospects. The platform allows dealerships to automate human-like responses, schedule appointments, and track customer interactions to improve lead engagement, dealer workflows, and customer service. Konect.ai also supports automotive platforms with Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing to better provide critical data using SMS engagement.



www.Konect.ai

TotalCX

TotalCX is a comprehensive approach to customer experience management and combines automation, AI technology, ongoing training, real-time assessments, and staff augmentation. Including the company’s award-winning Hosted PBX, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. Our exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in real-time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results. TotalCX’s solutions are used by more than 4,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. https://totalcx.com/.

