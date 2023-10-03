Komodo Health Appoints Julia Goebel, Brad Kelley to Senior Marketing and Data Strategy Positions

The Seasoned Industry Executives Join a Growing Leadership Team as the Company Scales

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Komodo Health, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced the addition of two seasoned industry executives to leadership positions in the company. Julia Goebel was named Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Brad Kelley was named General Manager of MapEnhance. They join amid ongoing growth and momentum for Komodo’s data, platform, and software solutions, including the launch of Komodo’s new marquee offering, MapLabTM.





As Komodo’s new head of marketing, Julia will deepen the company’s strategic approach to key customer segments, optimizing market awareness for Komodo’s unique full-stack technology strategy and differentiated data and technology products. She will bring to Komodo her extensive marketing experience in software and subscription businesses, both publicly traded and privately held.

“Komodo is making it easier than ever for our customers to tackle their daily analytics needs and produce rapid, repeatable, and novel insights at scale,” said Goebel. “No other healthcare company is charting a course like Komodo, and as we continue to innovate and evolve our capabilities, I’m excited to help our teams maximize the value that our customers derive from Komodo’s technology and rich expertise.”

Julia’s vast B2B marketing experience is rooted in healthcare technology and software companies offering compliance, risk management, benefits administration, and operations solutions. She joins Komodo from Symplr, a leading healthcare technology company where she led growth marketing and oversaw the successful build of the revenue marketing and business development functions. Prior to Symplr, Julia was Chief Marketing Officer at Halo Health and previously spent a decade in the marketing agency business, working with a variety of industry-leading companies, including Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Hospira, and Cardinal Health. Julia holds BAs in Economics and Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and has completed Executive Education coursework at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

Further Accelerating Komodo’s Superior Alternative to Health Data Marketplaces

As Komodo’s new General Manager of MapEnhance, Brad will spearhead efforts to further extend the company’s advantage in joining together unique, proprietary data assets with the high-fidelity insights from Komodo’s Healthcare MapTM, bringing even more depth, dimension, and visibility into clinical events and patient populations. MapEnhance enables customers to migrate away from legacy data aggregators and marketplaces and take advantage of Komodo’s end-to-end platform and unparalleled data quality for a more cost-effective, technology-enabled approach that drives rich, rapid insights.

“I’ve had the privilege of leading strategic advances in this industry for almost 30 years and am excited to now bring that expertise to Komodo, a company that I’ve admired and partnered with for many years,” Kelley said. “Its mission to reduce the burden of disease is both aspirational and achievable, and Komodo’s unique approach to both data and technology is unlocking a net-new opportunity for the industry to close gaps in care and accelerate medical progress.”

Brad joins Komodo following nearly three decades of work expanding the ways in which data and analytics can help improve the lives of patients. Most recently, he was President of Evernorth Intelligence Solutions, the data and analytics business of Cigna. Brad built the company’s data business and interfaced with many of the largest healthcare and Life Sciences enterprises in the U.S. Prior to Evernorth, Brad expanded the data and analytics business of Express Scripts. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis.

“I am thrilled to welcome both Julia and Brad to Komodo,” said Web Sun, Co-Founder and President of Komodo Health. “Julia’s proven track record of developing winning teams, scaling marketing strategy and processes, and delivering on results further positions Komodo to extend our leadership position in the market, drive outsized impact for Komodo’s customers and partners — ranging from Life Sciences companies to academic institutions and advocacy organizations — and achieve our mission to reduce disease burden. Brad is among the industry’s most influential strategists in the healthcare data landscape, and his experience building data-driven businesses will help bring MapEnhance to our ever-growing roster of enterprise customers interested in exploring patient cost and outcomes use cases.”

About Komodo Health



Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning to connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale — marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

Contacts

media@komodohealth.com