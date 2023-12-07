Komodo Health Adds 90M Closed Lives Per Year To Expansive Healthcare Map

Data expansion brings never-before-seen closed lives to advance disease burden analytics across Healthcare & Life Sciences — seamlessly enabled using Komodo’s platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Komodo Health today announced a significant expansion of its Healthcare Map, integrating an additional 90 million annual closed patient lives from an array of new partnerships. This expansion further cements Komodo’s position as the leader in healthcare data and analytics, offering Healthcare and Life Sciences companies unprecedented opportunities to accelerate precision insights for commercially and publicly insured patient populations.





The infusion of more closed lives into the Healthcare Map brings daily visibility into new patient journeys, enabling deeper understanding of provider behaviors and patient outcomes. After optimizing its mix of incoming closed data partnerships and retaining those with the highest coverage, recency, and representativeness, Komodo now boasts 160 million closed, linkable lives per year, among its more than 330M lives. These patients span Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans and provide the most complete picture of the U.S. healthcare system available in the market today. Uniquely accessed through Komodo’s technology platform and software applications, customers will be able to conduct accurate real-world evidence research and analytics at a new level of speed and scale. For example, Commercial teams can use daily updates from new closed lives to study adjudication lifecycles and prescribing trends, assess referral patterns, and optimize market strategies in real time.

“While others are still promoting individual data sources that are biased, poor quality, and suffer from problematic levels of lag, Komodo has set a new standard for reliability by integrating insights from all corners of the healthcare ecosystem,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, Co-Founder and CEO, Komodo Health. “At Komodo, our clients don’t just see data; they see balanced representation and accurate insights via seamless enterprise technology solutions to improve the lives of patients.”

Outpacing Legacy Models To Reshape the Future of Healthcare Analytics

Komodo Health has distinguished itself from legacy data aggregators and traditional marketplaces with the continued enhancement of its Healthcare Map, prioritizing data integrity, accuracy, and usability. Komodo’s Healthcare Map is the industry’s most complete source for assessing disease incidence, understanding patient care, and identifying healthcare system trends and prescribing patterns. The Healthcare Map captures the medical, clinical, laboratory, and pharmaceutical encounters of 330 million patients as they journey through the U.S. healthcare system — including 15 million new clinical encounters on a daily basis and census-level demographics insights.

Komodo has an unmatched approach for de-duplicating, normalizing, and correcting the data that enters its Healthcare Map — resolving errors in healthcare artifacts to ensure patient interactions are accurately reflected. Through its AI-driven technology platform, Komodo has shifted the insights workflow from outdated, static data models to dynamic, patient-centric analytics.

“With this expansion, Komodo Health is not just challenging, but leapfrogging legacy data aggregators — shifting the paradigm from outdated, static data models to dynamic, patient-centric analytics,” added Web Sun, President and Co-Founder, Komodo Health. “Combined with our AI-driven technology platform, our customers are able to gain a competitive edge by tapping into a level of precision and accuracy that legacy systems simply cannot match.”

Today’s news builds on several important updates from Komodo over the past year. The company recently launched MapEnhance, received the coveted CMS Innovators License, and introduced MapLab – all driving toward technology-enabled access to complex, nuanced insights to allow Healthcare and Life Sciences companies to advance comprehensive and longitudinal research across every disease category.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale — marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

Contacts

[email protected]