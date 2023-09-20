Knightscope Robot Roadshow Makes 100th Landing and California Market Renews Contract for 5th Year

Innovative Marketing Boosts Lead Generation and Renewals Strengthen Long Term Value

100th ROBOT ROADSHOW

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow (“Roadshow”) was developed and launched during the pandemic, which brought all tradeshows and related gatherings to a grinding halt and hurled marketing executives into survival mode. The Roadshow was built specifically to enable Knightscope’s client development team to remotely demonstrate its technologies without risking exposure. It has since proven to be one of the Company’s greatest marketing and lead generation tools, directly contributing to countless new sales.

The Roadshow provides communities, potential clients, investors and members of the media across the United States an opportunity to see Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems in a fun and futuristic way. It takes place completely inside a self-contained, space age, climate controlled “Pod” – a mobile, expandable showroom – for people to experience all things Knightscope in an interactive and in-person format. Each one of these events is referred to as a “Landing.”

The 100th Robot Roadshow landing will take place on October 3, 2023, at Rich Township High School located at 5000 Sauk Trail, Richton Park, IL 60471. The Roadshow will be open from 10:00am to 2:00pm Central Time.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow at the Tesla Takeover here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

CLIENT RENEWS CONTRACT FOR FIFTH YEAR

A California client that operates flea markets and swap meets for fun, fashion, food, one-of-a-kind finds, and more just renewed its contract for a K5 ASR to continue protecting one of its many properties for the fifth consecutive year.

This client originally deployed in 2019 as a result of consistent vehicle break-ins and was one of the first to collaborate with its local police department to share information in an effort to positively impact the community. During a quarterly business review, the client stated that they were extremely satisfied with the service and are no longer experiencing vehicle break-ins at night and that there has been a reduction in theft since deploying their ASR.

Knightscope’s mission is to make the United States the safest country in the world and another renewing client strengthens its long-term value proposition, putting it one step closer to achieving that mission.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

