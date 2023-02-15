Knight Material Technologies Adds Structured Packing Capacity with New Kiln

CANTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knight Material Technologies (KMT), located in Canton, Ohio, has expanded its production capacity by installing a new kiln to support demand for the company’s anti-corrosive brick and structured media used in corrosive and high-temperature applications found in industrial plants and towers. KMT (www.knightmaterials.com) is a leading service provider and manufacturer in the corrosion-resistant materials industry for both mass and heat transfer applications.

The company has experienced growing demand for its products, so the new investment will allow it to ship products more rapidly to its growing customer base.

The new capital investment, a roller hearth kiln, will increase the production at the Canton plant and will be used to manufacture KMT’s industry-leading FLEXERAMIC® structured packing. FLEXERAMIC® structured packing is made of geometrically arranged corrugated sheets that offer improved thermal performance compared to random saddle media, including a 50% lower pressure drop and a 50% saving in production energy costs.

“We are excited to complete our first major capital investment at Knight Materials Technologies since our divestiture from Koch Engineered Solutions,” said Kevin Brooks, President of KMT. “The new roller hearth kiln advances our manufacturing capabilities and improves our ability to accelerate our customer response times.”

Roller hearth kilns are continuous, fast-firing kilns sought after for their uniformity in production, providing excellent temperature consistency, cleanliness and thermal efficacy. The kilns also reduce energy consumption by 40% compared to other kilns, with reduced CO 2 emissions and energy savings. The reliability of replicating the same quality in every batch will allow the company to support its Quality Assurance pledge.

The investment is part of an overall growth expansion that includes the addition of 45 new jobs. KMT was recognized for its continued growth and expansion by the Ohio Department of Development, Stark Economic Development Board, JobsOhio and Team NEO, which included tax credit assistance and regional recognition of the company’s contribution to Ohio manufacturing.

About Knight Material Technologies: Founded in 1910, Knight Material Technologies (KMT) designs, installs, services and manufactures custom acid-resistant linings used in highly corrosive processes for the chemical and mining industries worldwide. Headquartered in East Canton, OH, the company sells products in more than 40 countries, with sales offices in Australia and Chile and a fabrication shop in Baytown, Texas. In addition, KMT produces industry-leading ceramic packing media for chemical process and regenerative thermal oxidation systems with customers in a wide range of industrial applications. To learn more about KMT, visit www.KnightMaterials.com.

