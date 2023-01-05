Klick Lands McKinsey Senior Partner to Lead New Commercial Solutions Business

Brian C. Fox joins Klick after almost two decades leading consulting firm’s Commercial Practice in Life Sciences

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klick Group announced today that longtime McKinsey & Company executive Brian C. Fox has joined as President to help lead the company’s growth as the premier provider of end-to-end commercialization services for life sciences companies. Fox brings deep expertise in market strategy, product launches, sales force effectiveness, medical affairs, market access, clinical development, and corporate affairs, having spent the last 18 years heading up McKinsey’s Commercial Practice in Life Sciences. He builds on Klick’s award-winning leadership team, which has established itself as the industry’s leading partner for biopharma brands.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Brian to Klick as we continue to cement our position as the preeminent commercialization partner in life sciences,” said Klick Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal. “We have worked with Brian for over a decade and his industry expertise, vision, and grit naturally align with our relentless drive to grow the brands that we work with and help ensure that more patients understand the treatments available to enhance their lives.”

“Looking forward, life sciences companies are going to need real innovation across all parts of the go-to-market model to successfully commercialize their products, and Klick is uniquely positioned to partner with brands to create breakthrough commercial models,” said Fox. “I’ve admired Klick for many years and have witnessed firsthand the impact they have on the iconic brands they support. I’m thrilled to be joining such an inspiring group of leaders, who are consistently recognized as being the best in the industry.”

Fox has built his reputation helping life sciences companies find new ways to grow and improve profitability. In his Commercial Practice leadership role, he led McKinsey’s expansion into the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable precision marketing, next best action enablement for sales forces, and innovative patient adherence programs. He spearheaded McKinsey’s work innovating go-to-market models in sales and marketing groups at life sciences companies across a broad range of sizes and geographies. He also oversaw many transformative initiatives with leading medical affairs and market access organizations.

A seasoned expert in sales force effectiveness, marketing, value, access, patient engagement, commercial spend effectiveness, capability building, and organizational design, Fox’s clients over the years have included branded pharma companies, biotechs, medical and personal care product manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), payers, distributors, and pharmacies. He has also supported private equity firms invested in healthcare.

Fox has served on Google’s Healthcare Advisory Board for over a decade, on Medical Marketing + Media’s awards juries, and as a frequent industry speaker. In 2017, PR Week and MM+M named him one of the 50 most influential people in health–highlighting that he “has supported the launch of some of the most iconic brands in pharma and guided the building of some of the most innovative digital connectivity and insights capabilities in the industry.” In 2016, he co-authored Pharma 3D: Rewriting the Script for Marketing in the Digital Age with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Google thought leaders to introduce biopharma companies to emerging, new commercial models.

Upon joining Klick, Fox said that the company’s renowned people-first culture also played a hand in his move. “One of the things that drew me here is that Klick’s commitment to its people is as strong as its commitment to its clients,” he explained. “That dual-focus is a powerful differentiator and it sets Klick apart in the industry as a true partner.”

Today’s announcement follows recent news of Klick nabbing former Google healthcare executive Ryan Olohan to help lead growth for its media group. In 2021, Klick also brought on former Accenture executive and Epsilon health veteran Ryan Slipakoff to oversee its technology enablement business.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies–Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs–is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people’s and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams across North America, with offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto, and is opening global offices in Basel, Buenos Aires, London, Munich, Paris, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. Over the last two years alone, the company has been recognized with almost 30 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces in New York, and FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces in Advertising. Follow Klick on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

