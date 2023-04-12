Klick Health Wins Big at the Clio Awards

Two gold, one silver, and five bronze reinforce independent health agency’s commitment to creative excellence

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KlickHealth—Klick Health today made good on its promise to continue elevating its craft and invent unique, new ways to tell important stories in health–earning eight trophies and three shortlists at the 2023 Clio Awards.





The independent health agency won two gold, one silver, five bronze, and three shortlists for its short films “The Bridge” (PAWS NY) and “Thirst” (podHER) at the annual award program recognizing innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design, and communication.

“We are thrilled that the Clios has recognized our work as among the greatest creative in the world, and we are beyond proud of our people for their outstanding contributions,” said Klick Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal.

In “The Bridge,” Grammy-winning musician Lou Reed’s haunting 1972 hit “Perfect Day” and an animated, gritty New York cityscape set the scene for a beautiful love story spotlighting the mental health benefits of pets. The animated short won two gold, one silver, two bronze, and one shortlist Clios, and has been recognized on the film festival circuit with accolades, including Best Animation Cinematography and Best Song at the New York Cinematography Awards.

“Thirst” is a short film about sexual equality that outsmarts social media censorship using metaphors so that it cannot be flagged or hidden by Artificial Intelligence. Starring a woman on a journey of self-exploration and pleasure, “Thirst” follows a sensual rhythm set to Nina Simone’s ‘I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,’ building to a climax–all under the radar of algorithms to avoid censorship. The film won three bronze and two shortlist Clios, and is also making waves on the festival circuit with honors, including Best Women Short at the IndieX Film Festival, Best Under 5 Minute Film at the New York Cinematography Awards, and Best Narrative Short + All Individual Awards at SHORT to the Point Awards.

Breakthrough work in support of positive health outcomes



“When I joined Klick almost four years ago, we set out on a mission to elevate our craft and develop breakthrough work that leads to positive health outcomes,” said Klick Health Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy, “and it’s exciting to see results like these that tell us we’re on the right path.”

Last spring, Levy welcomed then-37-time Cannes Lions and 80-time Clio Awards recipient Bernardo Romero to his growing creative team to lead a new internal squad called The Workshop. Composed of Makers, Concepters, Noodlers, and Doodlers, “The Workshop will serve as a place to help everyone make the work better. A place where it is safe to experiment with new ways to create new ideas,” Levy said. Almost a year later, as the 2023 award season begins, Klick is off to an encouraging start, with additional industry honors, including:

34 shortlisted entries at The One Show

24 shortlisted entries at the ADC Annual Awards

Two shortlisted entries at The International ANDY Awards

One The Webby Awards finalist (vote for “The Bridge” here through April 20!)

Klick Health’s 2023 Clio Award wins:

GOLD – Film – Public Service – 61 Seconds to Five Minutes: The Bridge

GOLD – Film Craft – Public Service – Animation: The Bridge

SILVER – Design Craft – Public Service – Animation: The Bridge

BRONZE – Film Craft – Public Service – Music – Licensed: The Bridge

BRONZE – Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft – Public Service – Moving Image/Video Design: The Bridge

BRONZE – Film Craft – Public Service – Cinematography: Thirst

BRONZE – Film Craft – Public Service – Music – Adapted: Thirst

BRONZE – Film Craft – Public Service – Sound Design: Thirst

SHORTLIST – Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft – Public Service – Muse/Sound Design: The Bridge

SHORTLIST – Film Craft – Public Service – Production Design: Thirst

SHORTLIST – Direct – Public Service – Social Media: Thirst

