Klick Health Named Global and North American Independent Health Agency Of The Year at London International Awards

Klick Health today received two of London International Awards' (LIA) highest honors: Global Independent Health Agency of the Year and Regional Independent Health Agency of the Year for North America. Today's news comes three weeks after LIA jury members awarded Klick with a Grand, four Golds, five Silvers, and two Finalists.





“Thank you to the LIA jury for these honors and to the many amazing Klicksters, clients, and partners who went above and beyond to help bring these breakthrough campaigns to life,” said Klick Health Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy. “Creating work that helps people live longer, healthier lives is incredibly rewarding, and we’re incredibly proud to be recognized for elevating our craft and pushing the boundaries of what is possible, as we continue to see the mainstreaming of health.”

Klick’s 2023 Agency of the Year Distinctions:

London International Awards’ Global Independent Health Agency of the Year

London International Awards’ Regional Independent Health Agency of the Year (North America)

Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year

Cannes Lions’ #2 Healthcare Agency of the Year

Cannes Lions’ #2 Healthcare Network of the Year

Cannes Lions’ #10 Independent Agency of the Year

The One Club’s #4 Global Independent Agency of the Year

“We are grateful to the entire industry for all of the accolades bestowed on both our agency and our work this year,” said Klick Health Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal. “A few years ago, we set out to build the best creative team under the phenomenal leadership of Rich Levy. This year, we’re seeing our quest come to life through a brave, breathtaking body of work that embraces everything from animation to artificial intelligence in innovative ways. As we continue to raise the bar and drive results for our clients, we can only imagine what 2024 will bring.”

Over the course of 2023, Klick’s work took home a treasure-trove of Grands, Golds, Silvers, and Bronzes, including four Cannes Lions, 34 Clios, 13 The Creative Floor Bricks, 10 LIAs, nine Art Directors Club (ADC) Cubes, seven The One Show Pencils, seven New York Festivals Health Towers, six MM+M Awards, four D&AD Pencils, one International ANDY, one Webby Award, and the David Ogilvy Award.

Among its most-awarded campaigns were “The Bridge,” “The Congregation,” and “Lifesaving Radio.”

Klick created the animated short, “The Bridge,” for the non-profit PAWS NY, which was named LIA’s Global Health & Pharma Client of the Year. The film tells the “powerful” and “heart-tugging” story of a man struggling with his mental health and, in parallel, a dog abandoned on the streets of New York. The film has inspired jurors around the world to award it top honors, including 14 Clios (one Grand, six Golds, four Silvers, three Bronzes), two Clio Shortlists, seven ADC Cubes (five Golds, two Silvers), six The One Show Pencils (four Golds, one Silver, one Bronze), two The One Show Merits, six New York Festivals Health Towers (one Grand, two Golds, one Silver, one Bronze), one New York Festivals Health Finalist, six LIAs (one Grand, four Golds, one Silver), one LIA Finalist, four D&AD Pencils (two Graphites, two Woods), two Cannes Lions (one Silver, one Bronze), five Cannes Lions Shortlists, two The Creative Floor Bricks, one Webby Award, one International ANDY, one Gold MM+M Award, Best Animation Film and Best Animation/Cinematography at New York Cinematography Awards, and Best Animated Short Film at the Oscar®-qualifying Richmond International Film Festival.

The Congregation, the “novel, fresh, and innovative” initiative Klick created for podHER, was designed to bring together like-minded individuals – regardless of their religious faith – who want to help protect reproductive freedom following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The “impressively designed” hardcover book of beliefs is printed on indestructible paper, with pages that can be used as protest posters and a scannable map of locations where safe, legal abortions can be accessed. The initiative has been recognized with one Gold Cannes Lion, one Cannes Lions Shortlist, one Silver LIA, two LIA Finalists, two The Creative Floor Bricks, four Clios (two Golds, two Silvers), and two MM+M Awards (one Gold, two Silvers).

Klick created Lifesaving Radio, the world’s first AI-powered healthcare radio station and album, for NextMed Health to help enhance surgical performance. The “innovative” campaign has been a “one-of-a-kind” fan-favorite since its March 2023 launch, with honors, including four Clios (one Grand, two Golds, one Bronze), two Clio Shortlists, four The Creative Floor Bricks, two Silver LIAs, one Bronze Cannes Lion, and four Cannes Lions Shortlists.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over 25 years, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential as a core commercialization partner. Klick has been recognized by the world’s most distinguished advertising awards shows, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Art Directors Club, Clios, Clio Health, New York Festivals Health, and Webbys. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies–Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs–is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people’s and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams across North America, with offices in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto; global hubs in London, São Paulo, and Singapore; and plans to open more offices in Basel, Buenos Aires, Munich, Paris, and Tokyo. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. Over the last two years alone, the company has been recognized with almost 30 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces in New York, and FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces in Advertising.

