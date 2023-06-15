Klick Health Nabs 32 Clio Health Awards, Named “Independent Agency of the Year”

Agency’s 2023 creative awards tally at 85 following major wins at D&AD, Clios, The One Show, ADC, Webbys – reinforcing global success of health-and-wellness campaigns
NEW YORK & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advertising–Pencils and Towers and Cubes, oh my! Klick Health proudly accepted its 85th global creative accolade at last night’s Clio Health Awards, taking home 31 honors, including “Independent Agency of the Year,” two Grands, nine Golds, 10 Silvers, five Bronzes, and four Shortlists. In addition, Executive Creative Producer Laura Denham was named a 2023 Clio Health Innovator.
The large, global health agency has been earning top honors this spring at the world’s most prestigious advertising contests, including D&AD, The One Show, ADC, New York Festivals Health, Webbys, ANDYs, and the Clio Awards.
“Our goal isn’t just to do great work in health, but to do great work – period. To see our campaigns recognized with some of the world’s most respected health and mainstream creative awards is further proof that health is playing a larger part in people’s everyday lives,” said Klick Health Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy. “We are proud and humbled to help lead the way in raising the creative bar and championing work that leads to more positive health awareness and outcomes.”
“The Bridge,” Klick’s animated short created for the non-profit PAWS NY, was awarded the Clio Health Grand in Film Craft, along with three Gold, three Silver, and one Bronze. The film’s innovative animation style and heartwarming story about a man struggling with his mental health and, in parallel, a dog abandoned on the streets of New York have inspired film festivals and jurors around the world to award it top honors. “The Bridge” has been recognized on the film festival circuit with accolades including Best Animation Cinematography and Best Song at the New York Cinematography Awards. Among its many ad awards are two Graphite and two Wood Pencils at D&AD, four Gold Pencils at The One Show, five Gold Cubes at ADC, the Grand Tower and two Golds at New York Festivals Health, a Webby, a Gold ANDY, and two Gold Clio Awards.
Lifesaving Radio, the world’s first AI-powered healthcare radio station Klick created for NextMed Health to help enhance surgical performance, has been a fan-favorite since its March 2023 launch. Last night, it won the Clio Health Grand in Radio, along with two Gold, one Bronze, and two Shortlists.
Klick’s full list of top-tier 2023-to-date creative distinctions includes:
Clio Health Awards:
- INDEPENDENT AGENCY OF THE YEAR
- CLIO HEALTH INNOVATOR: Laura Denham
- GRAND: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Health Awareness & Advocacy – Film Craft – Animation
- GRAND: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Health Institutions & Services – Audio – Radio
- GOLD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Direct (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Film
- GOLD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Branded Entertainment & Content (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Film – Scripted
- GOLD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Design Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Animation
- GOLD: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Direct (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Use of Product
- GOLD: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Experience / Activation (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Guerrilla
- GOLD: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Audio Craft (Health Institutions & Services) – Music
- GOLD: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Direct (Health Institutions & Services) – Audio
- GOLD: The Congregation – podHER: Integrated (Health Awareness & Advocacy)
- GOLD: The Congregation – podHER: Digital / Mobile & Social Media Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Graphic Design
- SILVER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – 61 Seconds to Five Minutes
- SILVER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Music
- SILVER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Digital / Mobile & Social Media Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Music / Sound Design
- SILVER: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Innovation (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Medium Innovation
- SILVER: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Out of Home (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Ambient
- SILVER: The Congregation – podHER: Print & Out of Home Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Art Direction
- SILVER: The Congregation – podHER: Partnerships & Collaborations (Health Awareness & Advocacy)
- SILVER: Thirst – podHER: Digital / Mobile & Social Media Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Music / Sound Design
- SILVER: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Cinematography
- SILVER: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Sound Design
- BRONZE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Sound Design
- BRONZE: #LightTHEIRWay – Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans Care: Print & Out of Home Craft (Health Institutions & Services) – Photography
- BRONZE: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Experience / Activation (Health Institutions & Services) – Immersive / New Realities
- BRONZE: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Direction
- BRONZE: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Music
- SHORTLIST: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Branded Entertainment & Content (Health Institutions & Services) – Music
- SHORTLIST: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Creative Effectiveness (Health Institutions & Services) – National
- SHORTLIST: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Social Media (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Social Video
- SHORTLIST: Thirst – podHER: Film (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – 61 Seconds to Five Minutes
D&AD Awards:
- GRAPHITE PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Illustration – Animated
- GRAPHITE PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Animation – Characters & Creatures
- WOOD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Animation – 2D Digital
- WOOD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film – Health & Wellbeing
The One Show Awards:
- GOLD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Health & Wellness – Branded Content
- GOLD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Health & Wellness – Film
- GOLD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Health & Wellness – Craft – Art Direction
- GOLD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Moving Image Craft & Production – Animation – Single
- SILVER PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Design – Moving Image – Single
- BRONZE PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Branded Entertainment – Craft – Art Direction
- BRONZE PENCIL: Thirst – podHER: Health & Wellness – Film
- MERIT AWARD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Branded Entertainment – Long Form Video – Single
- MERIT AWARD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film & Video – Online-only Films & Video – Over 60 Seconds – Single
- MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Health & Wellness – Branded Content
- MERIT AWARD: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Health & Wellness – Promotional Items
- MERIT AWARD: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Health & Wellness – Direct Marketing
- MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Moving Image Craft & Production – Cinematography – Single
- MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Music & Sound Craft – Music Adaptation – Song
- MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Music & Sound Craft – Sound Mixing
- MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Social Media – Social Video – Over 15 Seconds
ADC Annual Awards:
- GOLD CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Advertising – Craft in Video – Animation – Single
- GOLD CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Advertising – Television – Film – Online Video – Film – Single
- GOLD CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Motion – Film Craft – Design for Good
- GOLD CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Illustration – Animation – Single
- GOLD CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Motion – Film Craft – Craft in Motion – Film – Animation
- SILVER CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Advertising – Branded Content – Entertainment – Online Video – Short Form
- SILVER CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Motion – Film Craft – Craft in Motion – Film – Use of Music – Sound
- BRONZE CUBE: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Brand – Communication Design – Promotional – Wildcard
- BRONZE CUBE: #LightTHEIRWay – Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans Care: Photography – Design for Good – Photography
- MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Advertising – Craft in Video – Direction – Single
- MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Advertising – Craft in Video – Sound Design
New York Festivals Health Awards:
- GRAND TOWER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film – Short Form – Health & Wellness – Animal Health
- GOLD TOWER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film – Short Form – Health & Wellness – Animal Health
- GOLD TOWER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film Technique – Craft – Animation & Visual Effects – Health & Wellness: Animal Health
- GOLD TOWER: Thirst – podHER: Film Technique – Craft – Cinematography – Health & Wellness – Health Awareness & Advocacy
- SILVER TOWER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Health & Wellness: New York City Award
- SILVER TOWER: Thirst – podHER: Film Technique – Craft – Direction – Health & Wellness – Health Awareness & Advocacy
- BRONZE TOWER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Social Media – Social Video – Health & Wellness – Animal Health
- FINALIST: Thirst – podHER: Film – Short Form – Health & Wellness – Health Awareness & Advocacy
- FINALIST: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Audio Technique – Craft – Music – Health & Wellness – Animal Health
- FINALIST: Thirst – podHER: Social Media – Social Video – Health & Wellness – Health Awareness & Advocacy
Webby Awards:
- PEOPLE’s VOICE AWARD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Video – General Video – Health & Wellness
International ANDY Awards:
- GOLD ANDY STATUE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Craft
Clio Awards:
- GOLD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film – Public Service – 61 Seconds to Five Minutes
- GOLD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film Craft – Public Service – Animation
- SILVER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Design Craft – Public Service – Animation
- BRONZE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film Craft – Public Service – Music – Licensed
- BRONZE: The Bridge – PAWS NY:Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft – Public Service – Moving Image/Video Design
- BRONZE: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft – Public Service – Cinematography
- BRONZE: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft – Public Service – Music – Adapted
- BRONZE: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft – Public Service – Sound Design
- SHORTLIST: The Bridge – PAWS NY:Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft – Public Service – Muse/Sound Design
- SHORTLIST: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft – Public Service – Production Design
- SHORTLIST: Thirst – podHER: Direct – Public Service – Social Media
About Klick Health
Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over 25 years, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential as a core commercialization partner. Klick has been recognized by the world’s most distinguished advertising awards shows, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Art Directors Club, Clios, Clio Health, New York Festivals Health, and Webbys. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.
About Klick Group
The Klick Group of companies–Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, and Sensei Labs–is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people’s and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams across North America, with offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto, global hubs in London, São Paulo, and Singapore, and plans to open more offices in Basel, Buenos Aires, Munich, Paris, and Tokyo. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. Over the last two years alone, the company has been recognized with almost 30 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces in New York, and FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces in Advertising.
