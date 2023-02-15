Klick Health Adds btwelve Venture Studio to Help Innovators Accelerate Disruptive Ideas Through Commercialization

Initial clients include Seed Health and Ostro

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klick Health today announced the debut of its venture studio btwelve, providing entrepreneurs with commercial expertise and investment to bring emerging concepts to the health market. Drawing on Klick’s award-winning experience and leadership in the health space, btwelve has already started working with pioneering ventures, such as microbial sciences company Seed Health and personalized healthcare information platform Ostro.

“We are thrilled to introduce btwelve and the model we’ve purposefully built to help health-and-wellness founders commercialize their ideas,” said Klick Health Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal. “Born out of our hacker roots, entrepreneurial spirit, and growing presence in health ventures, btwelve is seeing significant demand right out of the gate.”

Providing end-to-end strategic, marketing advisory, and commercialization services coupled with flexible remuneration models, btwelve is led by Dan Drexler, M.D., and Destry Sulkes, M.D. Drexler and Sulkes have entrepreneurial backgrounds with a combined 40 years of commercialization experience. They understand the challenges in bringing transformational health products to market and are focused on offering clients true partnership alongside a full suite of agile capabilities.

“At btwelve, we know how to thread the needle,” said Drexler. “In today’s dynamic health space, companies need to navigate the increasingly ambiguous and converging state between consumer and clinical. We help design best-in-class consumer experiences for regulated products, and can create clinical credibility with top consumer products.”

Emerging concepts in health

The new venture studio confirmed it is already working with a number of clients, including Seed Health and Ostro.

A pioneer in microbiome science, Seed Health is advancing innovations in probiotics and living medicines to impact human and planetary health. Company Co-Founder and Co-CEO Ara Katz said, “The microbiome reveals a more connected biology that is radically transforming our approach to medicine, hygiene, diet, the environment, and health overall. Klick’s btwelve team has been an incredible partner on our mission to realize the potential of this new frontier.”

Ostro CEO Chase Feiger, M.D. said, “Ostro is a healthcare platform that boosts engagement for consumers and healthcare professionals, and drives value for life sciences brands. The btwelve team at Klick has been a great partner in helping us offer the right resources to the right people in the right format at the right time.”

According to Sulkes, btwelve’s goals are very clear. “We are invested in transforming the state of health. Our team thrives on rolling up our sleeves to help health pioneers bring brilliant ideas to life to change the trajectory of people’s lives for the better,” he said. “And, in the process, maybe, just maybe, help our clients win Nobel Prizes.“

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over 25 years, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential as a core commercialization partner. Klick recently ranked #1 on Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M) magazine’s Agency 100 list for the fifth straight year and was named an MM+M Large Agency of the Year for both 2020 and 2021, marking 10 Agency of the Year industry awards in 11 years. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies–Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, and Sensei Labs–is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people’s and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams across North America, with offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto, and is opening global offices in Basel, Buenos Aires, London, Munich, Paris, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. Over the last two years alone, the company has been recognized with almost 30 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces in New York, and FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces in Advertising.

