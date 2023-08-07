Klaviyo Welcomes Jamie Domenici as Chief Marketing Officer

Former GoTo CMO and Salesforce executive tapped to lead global marketing strategy

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform that drives revenue growth for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Jamie Domenici has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to president Steve Rowland, Jamie will lead all of Klaviyo’s global strategic marketing initiatives including brand management, communications, content, product marketing and performance marketing.





Jamie joins Klaviyo from GoTo where, as CMO, she led a company-wide transformation through the rebranding from LogmeIn to GoTo. She also played a key role in evolving the go-to-market strategy, revitalizing the eCommerce and PLG businesses and establishing marketing infrastructure best practices. Prior to her role at GoTo, Jamie held various roles across marketing and customer success during her decade at Salesforce.

“As both an enterprise and SMB marketer, I know firsthand how complex the data landscape has become – and that personalized experiences help businesses win and scale,” said Jamie Domenici, CMO of Klaviyo. “Klaviyo has built a modern and intuitive platform to help do exactly that. I’m so excited to work for a customer-first company, filled with ambitious and passionate people who want to help creators and businesses grow. I’m looking forward to being part of this journey.”

“Jamie’s proven track record at companies like GoTo and Salesforce solidify her position as a visionary marketing strategist and force in driving transformative growth for industry-leading organizations,” said Steve Rowland, president of Klaviyo. “But beyond that, Jamie is a builder. I’m confident that not only will she help Klaviyo build a world-class marketing organization that inspires our customers and partners, she’ll also inspire all Klaviyos as we continue on our mission to help creators own their destiny.”

