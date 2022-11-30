Klaviyo Releases 2022 Black Friday Cyber Monday Data

Platform helped businesses drive over $2 billion in revenue over five day holiday shopping weekend

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, a data-driven email and SMS platform for e-commerce businesses, today released its 2022 Black Friday Cyber Monday data insights. Over the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, Klaviyo helped brands send over 10 billion messages, and drive over $2 billion in revenue on their e-commerce stores, a 46% increase from 2021.

“While we used to see big spikes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s truly become a five day shopping spree. Not only did consumers start shopping earlier, they were willing to spend more, even amid inflation concerns,” said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. “On Thanksgiving, brands using Klaviyo delivered 42% more messages, and shoppers spent 37% more on Klaviyo message-powered orders than they did last year. What matters most to us is that as costs of customer acquisition rise, brands on our platform are able to drive more revenue without wasting their profit margins on ad platforms.”

Top Klaviyo Black Friday Cyber Monday Shopping Insights

This year’s top highlights include:

Discounts and shopping started earlier than last year, and consumers took advantage. Klaviyo delivered over 10B messages over the Black Friday Cyber Monday time period, a 41% increase from the same period last year. Brands using Klaviyo delivered 42% more messages on Thanksgiving than they did in 2021. Shoppers spent over $674M on Klaviyo message-powered orders on Black Friday and over $483M on Cyber Monday Shopping extended beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as consumers spent over $330M on Thanksgiving, over $425M on Small Business Saturday and over $336M on Sunday. Klaviyo users sent more than 245M unique coupons over the Black Friday Cyber Monday period.

Brands are seeing the impact of SMS marketing. Year over year, Klaviyo-attributed SMS revenue grew more than 200% and SMS order count grew 190% between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday 2022. Over the Black Friday Cyber Monday period, Klaviyo processed more than 1.9M incoming text messages from users’ customers.

Personalization matters, and AI helps. The Klaviyo platform generated more than 663M product recommendations for businesses in their email messages over the Black Friday Cyber Monday period. As a result, brands were able to better personalize email messages without having to custom code every single email to every customer. Klaviyo users generated nearly 14K email headlines and SMS messages from new AI copy tools launched in 2022. Trained based on tens of thousands of the most-clicked and highest-converting messages on the Klaviyo platform, the AI assistants enable faster iteration and higher quality messages.



Despite the Black Friday Cyber Monday shopping rush, in a survey conducted by Klaviyo between Sunday, November 27 and Monday, November 28, 76% of respondents said they aren’t finished with their holiday shopping and almost 90% expect to see more sales before Christmas.

To read more about what this means for brands, visit www.klaviyo.com/blog/bfcm-aftermath-report.

