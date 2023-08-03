Klaviyo Appoints Chano Fernandez, Roxanne Oulman, and Susan St. Ledger to Board of Directors

New directors bring extensive leadership experience in go-to-market strategy, customer success, finance and operations within the enterprise technology industry

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform that drives revenue growth for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Chano Fernandez, Roxanne Oulman and Susan St. Ledger have been appointed to its Board of Directors.





“We’re excited to welcome Chano, Roxanne and Susan to Klaviyo’s board as we continue our mission to empower creators to own their destiny,” said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. “These three are exceptional – they bring invaluable experience in go-to-market strategy, finance and operations at leading companies – and have already had a huge impact on Klaviyo.”

Chano Fernandez is the former co-CEO at Workday, where he was responsible for the entire customer relationship, spanning acquisition, services, customer success and customer support. Previously, he served as co-president and before that served as executive vice president of global field operations, and as president of EMEA and APJ. Prior to his roles at Workday, Fernandez held positions at SAP, Infor, Blue C and McKinsey & Company.

Roxanne Oulman is an accomplished financial executive with three decades of experience supporting successful leading enterprise software companies through phases of transformation and growth, including raising capital, improving processes, and motivating teams to perform at the highest level. She has held several CFO positions at companies including Medallia and CallidusCloud, where she led the successful scaling of these businesses and their enterprise values. She also currently serves on the board of CalAmp, AuditBoard and Plume Design.

Susan St. Ledger is currently president, worldwide field operations at HashiCorp. She previously served as president, worldwide field operations at Okta, where she led the company’s growth strategy and optimization of the customer journey. She brings decades of leadership in the enterprise technology space at organizations including Splunk, Salesforce, and Sun Microsystems. In addition to her expertise in supporting companies looking to identify and enter new markets for their offerings, Susan has advised companies on sales leadership, category creation, business analysis and competitive strategies.

“I look for two main things when considering teams I’d like to be a part of: a purpose and mission I identify with, and whether the company can be a generational company,” said Fernandez. “I was instantly impressed with what Andrew, Ed and the team have built and look forward to having an opportunity to help advise the company as it continues to work to provide the best possible platform and experience for its customers.”

“It is an honor to join the board of such an innovative and cutting edge company,” said Oulman. “Having spent a majority of my career working closely and partnering with companies within the global enterprise technology space, I have followed and admired what Klaviyo has been able to achieve in a relatively short period of time, and look forward to collaborating with the team to help the company continue its strong momentum.”

“Cultivating authentic connections with customers has always been at the heart of successful businesses,” said St. Ledger. “I’m thrilled to be joining Klaviyo’s board and to have the opportunity to work with a team that understands the importance of helping businesses build meaningful relationships with their customers.”

On the board, Fernandez, Oulman and St. Ledger join other members Andrew Białecki (co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo); Ed Hallen (co-founder and chief product officer of Klaviyo); Michael Medici (managing director at Summit Partners); Ping Li (partner at Accel); Tony Weisman (founder and CEO of Snap Point LLC and former CMO of Dunkin’ Brands and CEO of Digitas) and Jennifer Ceran (former CFO of Smartsheet).

About Klaviyo



Klaviyo (Clay-vee-oh) is an intelligent marketing automation platform that makes it easy for businesses to centralize and use every piece of their customer data. With Klaviyo, businesses can combine customer data with more than 300 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative businesses like Dermalogica, Living Proof, Citizen Watches, and more than 110,000 other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.

Contacts

Lacey Berrien



Director of Public Relations



lacey.berrien@klaviyo.com