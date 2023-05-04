Klara® Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

The patient communication and engagement leader was recognized as the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Health & Pharmaceuticals – Product category.

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klara®, a leader in patient communication and engagement, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Health & Pharmaceuticals – Product category of the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.





The American Business Awards are a premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the US are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the “Stevies” for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Klara was nominated in the Product category for Health & Pharmaceuticals.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive this award from The 21st Annual American Business Awards,” said Jamie Mallinger, General Manager of Klara. “Our mission is to transform patient communication, so every patient can receive great care, and this recognition affirms that our innovations are effectively contributing towards this goal.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Klara

Klara’s conversational patient engagement platform helps healthcare organizations streamline patient communication, provide virtual care, collaborate as a team and automate many front desk tasks. Thousands of healthcare teams across more than 40 specialties use Klara to make their workflows more efficient, deliver an exceptional patient experience across the entire care journey and grow their patient volume. For more information, visit klara.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

