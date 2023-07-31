Khoros Introduces the Next Generation of Online Communities

The leader in enterprise community software releases a faster, more powerful, and modern brand community experience

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, a leader in customer engagement software, announces the launch of an industry-changing, next-generation version of the Khoros Communities solution. This revolutionary solution will make it easier for leading enterprises to build powerful, brand-owned destinations for their customers to engage, self-service, collaborate, and educate each other on products, services, and experiences.





With today’s evolving digital and social channel landscape, companies increasingly view brand-owned communities as an essential channel for successful and comprehensive customer engagement. However, many brands struggled to create a community that customers would value and their business could sustain. Brand-owned communities were often challenging to build, integrate, and customize; and difficult for community managers and members to navigate. With this game-changing new version of Khoros Communities, communities will be launched faster, customized with ease, and optimized to create the best member experiences, allowing brands to reach their end-state faster and with fewer resources. This announcement underscores Khoros’ 20-year commitment to providing enterprise brands with the best technology to nurture, respond, and engage with their customers wherever they are.

“This launch sets a new standard in our industry by reimagining what it means for customers and brands to connect,” said Chris Tranquill, CEO of Khoros. “Online communities provide brands invaluable spaces for building necessary loyalty and trust with their customers. This release contains all of the advanced capabilities that complex enterprises need to create a seamless customer experience that is entirely brand-owned – and to do so faster, at a lower total cost.”

As the unrivaled solution for over 20 years, with more Fortune 100 success stories than any other provider, Khoros has long offered the widest breadth of engagement features, advanced gamification, platform flexibility and scalability, and strategic coaching and partnership. This revolutionary new version elevates the solution for enterprise-scale with:

Simple setup : Communities can be deployed faster, with little to no setup services required, using a robust set of expertly designed and preconfigured templates.

: Communities can be deployed faster, with little to no setup services required, using a robust set of expertly designed and preconfigured templates. Drag-and-drop design: Community managers can easily customize page layouts, navigation, and make design changes to their communities via a new drag-and-drop interface that eliminates the need for custom code.

Community managers can easily customize page layouts, navigation, and make design changes to their communities via a new drag-and-drop interface that eliminates the need for custom code. Deep, actionable insights: Brands can look beyond surface metrics to measure outcomes and prove value with new health and engagement dashboards and widgets.

Brands can look beyond surface metrics to measure outcomes and prove value with new health and engagement dashboards and widgets. Advanced moderation: Community managers spend less time moderating and more time engaging with supercharged community management features like workflow automation, organization, and AI-powered content filters.

Community managers spend less time moderating and more time engaging with supercharged community management features like workflow automation, organization, and AI-powered content filters. A more open, flexible platform : IT and development teams can quickly build exclusive community experiences and custom integrations without limit using an evolved API-first architecture with a powerful new GraphQL layer.

: IT and development teams can quickly build exclusive community experiences and custom integrations without limit using an evolved API-first architecture with a powerful new GraphQL layer. Enhanced member experience: Brands can keep community members engaged with a more beautiful, responsive, and accessible end-user experience powered by a modernized web application framework.

To learn more about Khoros’ award-winning software for online communities, social media management, and digital contact center engagement, visit khoros.com.

About Khoros

Khoros’ award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

