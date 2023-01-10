Khoros Expands Executive Leadership Team with Three Key Appointments

The company brings a new chapter of focus, precision, and alignment with the addition of three experienced industry experts

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with three new executive appointments. The company has promoted Dustin Williams to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Ryan Studer to Chief Product Officer (CPO) and appointed Brian Nourani to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Grounded in 20+ years of industry experience, Dustin Williams is an accomplished software executive passionate about leadership and sustained excellence. His background spans engineering, DevOps, quality assurance, and organizational leadership with an emphasis on empowering teams, focused work, and high-quality engineering practices. His pragmatic approach to complex problems has driven continuous organizational improvement and consistent delivery leading to sustained business growth and value to customers.

Ryan Studer served as CPO on the founding team of Topbox, leading product and engineering functions before Khoros acquired Topbox in 2021. Starting in the telecommunications industry, he gained a foundation for business solution strategies, business architecture roadmap planning and implementation, and integrated knowledge management. For the past eight years, he has served as a customer experience consultant for several large enterprises and led SaaS product development teams. Studer has held many leadership roles, leading CX strategies through product and technology design to improve CX and digital transformation.

Brian Nourani has over 13 years of senior sales leadership experience providing strategic and operational guidance for revenue generation. Before joining Khoros, Brian served as Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Wrike, a Vista Equity Company, where he grew the business in North America, EMEA, and APAC. With sales leadership experience at both Oracle and Tealium, his deep knowledge of strategic planning, business development, relationship management, solutions-based sales methodologies, and previous training through Vista Equity uniquely positions him to expand and grow revenue in a cross-functional approach.

“The past year has been transformative in our industry, and we need leaders that champion collaborative alignment across the organization to drive outcomes and ROI for our customers,” said Tranquill. “I am excited to promote Dustin and Ryan and bring Brian to the team as we steer the company into a new phase of focus and innovation.”

