Khoros Appoints Lindsay Sanchez as Chief Marketing Officer

Sanchez adds a passion for team development and agility to Khoros’s customer-first mindset

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, announced it has named Lindsay Sanchez as Chief Marketing Officer. Sanchez brings extensive marketing and sales leadership to Khoros as it drives its next phase of focus and innovation.

With a proven track record of leading strategically, building and transforming GTM strategies, marketing programs, operations, and teams, Sanchez is known for her ability to roll up her sleeves and drive results. Her perspective on how operating systems impact business outcomes, combined with her passion for hiring and mentoring cross-functional teams, makes her an invaluable addition to the Khoros leadership team. Sanchez’s background in team sports, coaching, and mentorship has also instilled in her a mindset of challenging the norm to foster exceptional ideas and drive success. In addition, her experience with public enterprise software providers and a transformative conversational AI start-up further underscores her deep understanding of the enterprise software market and its evolving dynamics.

“I am excited to welcome Lindsay to Khoros,” said Chris Tranquill, CEO at Khoros. “Her agile and customer-first approach, along with her exceptional leadership skills, will be instrumental in Khoros’s next phase of growth and innovation. We are confident that Lindsay’s strategic vision and passion for team development will help take Khoros to new heights.”

Sanchez expressed her excitement about joining the company and working with the marketing team, saying: “I am thrilled to be at the forefront of addressing the challenges B2B brands face as they transition into a digital-first environment. I look forward to working with our talented marketing team to drive customer loyalty, increase brand awareness, and enhance overall customer engagement for our customers.”

As the company continues to innovate and focus on delivering exceptional solutions to its customers, Sanchez’s appointment to CMO continues to solidify its position as a leader in digital-first customer engagement.

To learn more about Khoros, its leadership team, and its industry-leading digital-first customer engagement software and services, visit khoros.com.

About Khoros

Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

Contacts

Grace Vredingburgh



pr@khoros.com