Khoros and Cerby Announce Partnership, Lead Security Evolution for Social Media Management

The partnership enables enterprises to secure, manage, and protect their brand across social networks

AUSTIN, Texas & ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, and Cerby, the cybersecurity leader in protecting applications that lack support for identity and security standards, today announced a new partnership. Together, the two best-in-class companies ensure safe and secure brand access directly to social media accounts for customers.

The new partnership allows brands to launch, manage, and analyze their social media profiles quickly and securely from the Khoros platform. Cerby brings advanced security features such as single sign-on (SSO) directly into social accounts and ad accounts for Khoros and Cerby customers alike. Cerby will be available as an added feature for Khoros customers starting July 1, 2023.

Belsasar Lepe, co-founder and CEO of Cerby, said, “Cerby protects direct access to social media and ad accounts for Khoros customers. We’re honored that Khoros, who powers over 550 million digital engagements per day, chose Cerby as a social access management and security partner. Khoros’s social media management solution helps brands navigate the ever-growing network of social, digital, and messaging channels. We understand the challenge of managing multiple social accounts, brands, and dozens of users — especially given how fast login and authentication paths can change across this ecosystem.”

“Brands want assurance when they use social media platforms that their company is secure and that they can reach and respond to their customers,” said Chris Tranquill, CEO at Khoros, “Khoros takes great pride in providing the best-in-class solutions for social media management and in selecting best-in-class partners such as Cerby in their respective areas of expertise. Cerby brings great value as a partner to provide seamless solutions with proven protection.”

About Cerby

Cerby provides teams with the only comprehensive access management platform for nonfederated applications. Harnessing the power of identity providers, Cerby removes the need for enterprise password managers by extending single sign-on and lifecycle management capabilities to any application. Cerby’s patent-pending access orchestration engine is the first and only to make passwordless authentication an immediate reality for nonfederated applications. Cerby saves time and money by automating manual tasks, like offboarding and 2FA enrollment, and provides deep visibility and control of employee-onboarded applications. With Cerby, teams can extend access, minimize risk, and lower costs.

About Khoros

Over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, leverage the power of Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform to create customers for life. Our innovative enterprise solutions, including over 20 patented technologies, ensure success across digital customer service, messaging, chat, online brand communities, and social media management. Combined with our industry-leading services, Khoros enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into insights and action. Recognized nationally and locally as one of the Best Places to Work, Khoros has 11 offices globally and Vista Equity Partners is its lead investor. For more information, visit khoros.com.

