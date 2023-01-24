Keystone Capital Welcomes Todd Lanscioni

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keystone Capital Management, L.P. (“Keystone”) is pleased to announce that Todd Lanscioni has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Mr. Lanscioni has nearly 25 years of lower middle market private equity investing experience in a broad range of industries including testing/inspection/certification (TIC), flow control, industrial and business services, and healthcare. Mr. Lanscioni has demonstrated an impressive track record across all aspects of the lower middle market private equity profession, including investment strategy development, recruitment of operating partners, deal sourcing, transaction structuring, deal execution and post-close growth initiatives.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Todd to the Keystone team,” noted Scott Gwilliam, Managing Partner of Keystone. “Todd brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Keystone team and his investment philosophy is remarkably consistent with that which we have carefully and strategically cultivated at Keystone for the past 30 years. Lastly, there is an unquestionably strong cultural alignment between Todd and the Keystone team.”

Prior to joining Keystone, Mr. Lanscioni spent over 20 years with JZ Partners/Jordan Industries, a lower middle market private equity investment firm, as a Managing Director. Prior to his tenure with JZ Partners/Jordan Industries, Mr. Lanscioni worked for LaSalle Bank in Chicago. Mr. Lanscioni received an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a BS in Finance from Indiana University.

“After a nearly 25-year successful run with JZ Partners/Jordan Industries, I am very excited to begin this next chapter of my career with Keystone Capital,” remarked Mr. Lanscioni. “The Keystone team brings a unique perspective to middle market investing, and I am confident we will build many outstanding businesses in the years ahead.”

Mr. Lanscioni can be reached at 312-219-7983 or at tlanscioni@keystonecapital.com.

About Keystone Capital

Keystone was founded in 1994 with the goal of acquiring high quality, market-leading niche businesses. From 1994 to 2021, Keystone exclusively invested the personal capital of its partners, employing a patient capital model emphasizing investment period flexibility. In 2021, Keystone closed on its debut institutional fund, Keystone Capital Fund II, LP (“Fund II”), with $420 million of capital commitments. Over the course of its history, Keystone has completed over 110 acquisitions across a wide range of sectors including engineering & technical services, tech-enabled services, commercial services, and engineered products/manufacturing. Keystone’s currently active portfolio consists of 13 individual platform businesses.

