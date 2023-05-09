Keyfactor Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work for Third Consecutive Year

High-Growth Cybersecurity Leader Recognized as a Winner in the “Robust and Powerful” Category for its Exceptional Workplace Culture

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keyfactor, the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for the third consecutive year. As one of the most prestigious national workplace recognition programs, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American-headquartered companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility. Keyfactor was also recognized in the “Robust and Powerful: $50MM+ in gross revenue” category.

“As Keyfactor continues to accelerate growth on a global scale, fostering a positive culture and putting our people first remains a priority,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO, Keyfactor. “We understand that a company’s success only happens when its customers are wildly successful. World-class customer success is maximized when you pair great products with a great team. We put our people first, and our people put our customers first.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized for Keyfactor’s efforts in establishing an inclusive, resilient, and uplifting environment for our employees for three consecutive years,” said Gail Joyce, Chief People Officer, Keyfactor. “A company is only as strong and successful as its team. I am humbled to work alongside such a dedicated group of individuals that continue to encompass and showcase Keyfactor’s core values in their everyday work.”

As a high-growth technology company, Keyfactor places employee well-being at the forefront of its People strategy to ensure the continued success of employees and its business. Dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive, and equitable culture, Keyfactor has implemented a variety of initiatives aimed at fostering a transparent and collaborative workplace. These include a leadership development program that offers opportunities for all employees to gain foundational knowledge on core leadership competencies and practices, and monthly cross-functional meetups.

Keyfactor also supports causes and programs to make a positive impact on local and marginalized communities. This includes Keyfactor’s DIVERSE Commitment, a holistic strategy designed to continually improve upon internal diversity and inclusion, sponsorship of local community events designed to advance women in cybersecurity such as the Women’s Cybersecurity Conference in Cleveland, OH and a dedicated, company-wide global volunteer day.

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces will be featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com

To learn more about Keyfactor, its culture, and open career opportunities, please visit https://www.keyfactor.com/careers/.

