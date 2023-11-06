Keyavi Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

Keyavi Named Visionary Market Maker in Self-Protecting Data in 11th Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2023









ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AP–Keyavi is proud to announce we have been named the winner for the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

Visionary Market Maker in Self-Protecting Data

“We’re honored to be awarded Visionary Market Maker of the Cyber Defense Awards at this year’s CyberDefenseCon 2023. With the opportunity to meet with the Top Global CISOs, we’re pleased to showcase our self-protecting data with this keen group of innovative leaders. We knew the competition would be tough, but we’re confident the industry is ready to finally address the issues of data loss in a way that enables business,” said Elliot Lewis, CEO and Co-Founder of Keyavi.

“Keyavi has shifted the paradigm with their self-protecting data technology. This technology embodies the features that our judges were looking for: innovative solutions to pervasive security problems with business enablement top-of-mind. As Keyavi is establishing a new market category, we can expect big things from them as they change the data protection landscape,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Keyavi

Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Keyavi is a multi-award winning cybersecurity innovator that has engineered self-protecting, intelligent and self-aware data technologies. Keyavi’s API platform enables individual files of data to assess heuristic conditions; secure itself; control where, when and who is allowed to access it; refuse access to unauthorized users; and report chain of custody back to its owner. All of these capabilities are built into the data itself, which allows creators to allow, revoke or deny access to data – no matter who has it, on any platform or device or where it’s stored, or how many copies exist. For more info visit www.keyavi.com.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Contacts

For Media Inquiries:

Keyavi Media Inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-866-4KEYAVI



Website: www.keyavi.com

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive



Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468



International: 1-646-586-9545



Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com