KERV Interactive Appoints Marika Roque Chief Innovation Officer

Roque will oversee transformation for the company and accelerate advancement of KERV’s advertising and publisher solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KERV Interactive (KERV), the leading AI-powered digital advertising platform, today announced the appointment of Marika Roque as Chief Innovation Officer. Roque continues to serve as KERV’s Chief Operating Officer in addition to her new position. Since joining the team as Executive Vice President of Media & Technology in 2017, Roque has played an instrumental role in developing KERV’s technology and go-to-market strategy, as well as growing and scaling KERV’s digital strategy, platform growth and client services teams.

“KERV would simply not be where we are today without Marika’s leadership, intellect and over 15 years of industry expertise,” said Gary Mittman, CEO of KERV. “She has been a driving force behind KERV’s innovation over the past five years, and I have no doubt that appointing Marika to Chief Innovation Officer will give her the resources she needs to continue to develop KERV into the most versatile and effective tool for interactive video on the market.”

In her previous roles at KERV, Roque was responsible for managing the full operation of the company, from strategy to sales to planning and activation to data and product. Prior to joining KERV, Roque held senior-level positions at leading advertising and marketing groups, including Mass2, a division of multi-billion-dollar corporation Nexstar Digital LLC, LIN Digital, now part of Nexstar Media Group, Sizmek, GSD&M, FCB Global and Starcom MediaVest Group.

As Chief Innovation Officer, Roque will be responsible for developing and implementing new technologies and processes for KERV as well as fostering a culture of innovation within the organization. This includes the development of new products and services in addition to overseeing technology and industry research to ensure KERV remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving advertising technology industry. Roque will also continue to work closely with other members of KERV’s leadership team to ensure all marketing initiatives position KERV’s technology as the leading interactive video platform in the industry.

“I believe ‘Attention’ and net-new content data will become a big focus for the industry in 2023 as advertisers look to find new and more effective ways to measure success and justify spend in the impending recession,” said Roque. “KERV is uniquely positioned to not only deliver net new insights about consumer behaviors but also to bring forth new revenue opportunities for content owners. I look forward to working alongside my team to continue to develop technology that can accurately monetize every audience touchpoint.”

Roque is the most recent appointment in a series of female hires and promotions as part of KERV’s initiative to bolster and support women in technology. Other key female appointments KERV made in 2022 include Karen Germ, VP of Marketing; Andi Fenster, Head of Human Resources; Tobin Stedman, Senior Director, Media Planning & Strategy.

“It is, unfortunately, a rare occurrence to have this many female powerhouses under one roof in the startup technology world,” added Roque. “The fact that I can leverage my new position as Chief Innovation Officer to support other women in tech and bring them alongside me in this innovation journey is an opportunity I do not take for granted. I am truly grateful that these women, whom I admire so deeply, have entrusted me to lead them through such an exciting but undeniably challenging time in our industry.”

About KERV Interactive

Austin-based KERV Interactive is a digital advertising platform built on patented technology to create shoppable and immersive experiences within video. Using machine learning techniques and AI to drive speed and precision, only KERV’s technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects in a video in real-time more accurately than the human eye. The platform’s ability to make shoppable video has shown to be successful across the web, mobile, social and CTV. Only KERV delivers a truly unique shopping experience for consumers and brands.

For more information, please visit www.kervit.com.

