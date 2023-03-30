KERV Interactive and the Ad Council’s Love Has No Labels Campaign Drive Measurable Impact with Innovative Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Effort, Breaking Industry Benchmarks by 123%

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an effort to address bias, hate, and discrimination within the United States, KERV Interactive (KERV), the leading AI-powered digital advertising platform, and the Ad Council, a national nonprofit organization at the forefront of driving change through social impact marketing, partnered to extend the Ad Council’s iconic Love Has No Labels campaign. Utilizing interactive technology to create opportunities for viewers to take meaningful action, the campaign partnership resulted in an overall clickthrough rate of 0.67%, exceeding the industry benchmark by 123%.

Leveraging the award-winning Love Lives On creative developed by R/GA for Love Has No Labels, the Ad Council and KERV transformed videos of real stories that showcase how acts of love can drive inclusion, equity and justice into interactive media. The technology allowed viewers to experience how individuals acted with love following instances of hate and injustice, such as the murder of George Floyd, alarming rise in violence and harassment toward the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community and the deadly 2016 shooting at Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub, prompting meaningful actions to take in support of different communities. KERV directed traffic resulted in 12.3% engaged sessions—users who spent 30+ seconds on site. Additionally, users interacted with the KERV’d assets—interactive objects within the video—at an average of 27.9 seconds, indicating a high level of attention and engagement. The Ad Council and Love Has No Labels also utilized KERV’s TikTok integration capabilities to reach unique audience members whose interests, beliefs, and behaviors resonate with the stories featured in the creative assets. The dynamic TikTok campaign resulted in an overall clickthrough rate of 3.08%, exceeding industry benchmarks by 516%.

KERV’s unique interactive technology turns any object in a video into an interactive element, fostering high engagement and clickthrough rates. Additionally, KERV’s technology is able to capture object-level data, which allowed the Ad Council to sequentially target based on the parts of the messaging that viewers were engaging with.

“Engaging with users on a deeper level is always a priority for the Ad Council and KERV’s breakthrough technology made it simple to transform our video campaign into an interactive experience that clearly resonated with users. We’re grateful to KERV for their partnership and commitment to helping drive actions that combat bias and discrimination,” said Laura Wilson, Senior Director, Strategy & Media Engagement at the Ad Council.

“KERV was honored to utilize our interactive technology to build awareness and encourage audience involvement with such an important campaign from the Ad Council,” said Marika Roque, COO and Chief Innovation Officer at KERV. “We’re always eager to take on opportunities where our technology can bolster strong awareness and positive engagement for causes like this.”

Love Has No Labels’ brand partners Bank of America, J&J and Walmart, in addition to funding the campaign, can show their support during the year through online and offline activations including social messaging, custom content creation, employee engagement, events and more. To learn more about the campaign and ways to fight bias and discrimination in your community, visit lovehasnolabels.com and join the campaign’s social communities on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About KERV Interactive

Austin-based KERV Interactive is a digital advertising platform built on patented technology to create shoppable and immersive experiences within video. Using machine learning techniques and AI to drive speed and precision, only KERV’s technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects in a video in real-time more accurately than the human eye. The platform’s ability to make shoppable video has shown to be successful across the web, mobile, social and CTV. Only KERV delivers a truly unique shopping experience for consumers and brands.

For more information, please visit www.kervit.com.

About Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The nonprofit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation’s most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history, including Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk, Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention and Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council’s innovative, social-good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council’s communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the Council’s creative on YouTube.

