Kentik Brings Network Observability to Kubernetes with the Public Launch of Kentik Kube

Kentik Kube gives network, cloud, and infrastructure engineers detailed network traffic and performance visibility, both inside and among their Kubernetes clusters, so they can quickly detect and solve network problems, surface anomalies and compliance issues, and identify outliers related to network traffic costs.

Key benefits of Kentik Kube:

Ensure Kubernetes performance : Discover which services and pods are experiencing network delays in order to troubleshoot and fix problems faster. Configure alert policies to proactively find high latency nodes, pods, workloads, or services.

: Discover which services and pods are experiencing network delays in order to troubleshoot and fix problems faster. Configure alert policies to proactively find high latency nodes, pods, workloads, or services. Optimize costs : Quickly detect traffic changes tied to new deployments or misconfigurations before egress, inter-region transfer, and gateway charges get out of control.

: Quickly detect traffic changes tied to new deployments or misconfigurations before egress, inter-region transfer, and gateway charges get out of control. Total Infrastructure Visibility: Know which pods were deployed on which nodes — even historically. See which pods and services are communicating with other clusters, non-Kubernetes infrastructure, or the Internet. Quickly detect top talkers. Identify Kubernetes clusters sending traffic to embargoed countries or unapproved external destinations.

“With Kentik Kube, Kubernetes is no longer a black box for network teams,” said Christoph Pfister, Chief Product Officer at Kentik. “Now enterprise infrastructure engineers can quickly understand Kubernetes traffic – from transit costs, to performance problems, to embargoed communications – and see how it flows through the internet and their entire hybrid network infrastructure.”

Kentik Kube collects metadata across Kubernetes pods, clusters, and services – combined with telemetry from a lightweight eBPF agent – for unparalleled breadth and depth of network observability. This dataset, coupled with Kentik’s advanced analytics engine, allows infrastructure and platform teams to move faster, reduce incident resolution times, and answer critical questions about the health and performance of their overall network.

“Visibility into cloud-deployed Kubernetes clusters in Kentik is super clear and makes troubleshooting so much easier,” said Louis Bolanos, Staff Cloud Network Engineer at Box. To see Kentik Kube in action, visit Kentik at KubeCon in Chicago from November 7 – 9 at booth #B23, or sign up for a trial at www.kentik.com/kube.

About Kentik

Kentik is the leading observability company across the network, infrastructure, and cloud. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether digital business, corporate IT, or service provider. Network professionals turn to Kentik to plan, run, and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights, and fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, infrastructure, cloud, host and container flow, internet routing, performance tests, and network metrics. We show IT what they need to know about their network performance, health, and security to make their business-critical services shine. Market leaders like Akamai, Booking.com, Dropbox, and Zoom rely on Kentik for network observability. Visit us at kentik.com and follow us at @kentikinc.

