Ken Thewes Joins Marcus Theatres® as Senior Vice President of Marketing

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), announced today that industry veteran Ken Thewes has been appointed senior vice president of marketing. Most recently, Thewes was the chief marketing officer for Regal Cinemas. His experience and relationships with film studios and theatrical exhibition will help advance Marcus Theatres’ mission of “bringing people together to share magical entertainment experiences” while maximizing attendance and revenue for the company’s 79 locations across 17 states.









“Whether avid moviegoers or entirely new audiences, people are flocking to theatres for unique entertainment experiences,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “Ken has a long history in reaching audiences not only in movie exhibition, but across hospitality and entertainment. He will play a critical role as we work to create lifelong memories for our loyalty members and anyone else looking to enjoy fresh entertainment options that enhance going to the movies.”

Before working at Regal, Thewes was the vice president of marketing for Spartan Stores and Chili’s. He is a military veteran, having served in the Air Force after graduation from the United States Air Force Academy. Thewes is also a graduate of the University of Dayton.

His diverse background makes him uniquely qualified to create new cinematic experiences while maintaining the traditions that moviegoers have come to enjoy year after year.

Thewes will report directly to Gramz and be based in Milwaukee with his wife, Patty. He has previously served on the board of directors for Fathom Events; Variety, the Children’s Charity of East Tennessee; Zoo Knoxville; and The Grand Rapids Symphony. He has won multiple Addy awards from the American Advertising Federation and received a “Boldness in Marketing” Valiente Award in 2019 for the Courage to Innovate.

