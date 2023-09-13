Ken Rohl, founder of ROHL Luxury Plumbing, Launches New Book

The Corporateneur Plan

Ken Rohl was 50 years old when he decided he'd had enough of corporate life. He realized there were too many people, politics and opinions stifling his creativity and inspiration. He also believed the lessons gained from his stint in corporate America weren't all bad, and that it is never too late to start something new.









The benefits of employing disciplines like planning, budgeting, and codifying a vision and a mission would be material to his success as an entrepreneur. He also felt he the need balance those aspects, the Science of business, with more Artistic elements, like Intuition and Humanity, if he was to build a business that could attract and retain the right talent and weather economic storms and unforeseen challenges. Thirty-five years and a successful sale of the business to a Fortune 500 company later, he shares a unique and relatable perspective, relevant for entrepreneurs of any age.

In collaboration with Pam Danziger, speaker, author and market researcher and Greg Rohl, principal of The Rohl Model, former VP of Marketing, The House of Rohl and one of Ken’s three sons, Ken has written The Corporateneur Plan – An Authoritative Guide to Entrepreneurial Success.

Available as a paperback, e-book, and audiobook through all major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Audible. For speaking engagements, please contact Greg Rohl at The Rohl Model.

About Ken Rohl



Ken Rohl, founder of ROHL LLC, sold his decorative plumbing and hardware business to Fortune Brands Innovations, a S&P 500 company and leading supplier of home, safety and commercial products including brands like Moen, ThermaTrue, Master Lock and House of Rohl. He began his career with US Steel, finding his way to St Charles Cabinetry – then a stainless-steel cabinet maker – and eventually to Elkay, best known for producing quality stainless steel sinks. Rohl began what came to be known as House of Rohl in 1983 with one product – the first pull-out kitchen faucet offered in North America. Now ubiquitous, it was part of establishing an entirely new category of products – decorative plumbing and hardware for the kitchen and bath, projected to reach $150 billion by 2028.

