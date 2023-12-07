Keller Williams Deploys AI-Powered Ad Campaign Platform

Gen AI integration and a host of powerful CRM upgrades save agents time and money

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, announces additional generative AI integrations and a host of powerful feature enhancements to Command, a smart CRM-plus platform and its associated mobile app.









”Our new campaign platform paired with AI capabilities will save our agents more time and money, allowing them to focus on what matters most,” said Heather Pollard, head of digital and design, KW.

Launched in Q3 ‘23, KW’s new Paid Ads experience offers agents better quality leads, more available channels, easy-to-use ad creation, and new AI-powered features for listing ad types, generating more leads at a lower cost.

The new Generative AI Ad Copy feature uses AI and machine learning to generate high-performing headlines and body copy primarily for single-listing, single-image ads, single-listing multi-image ads, multi-listing carousel ads, and single-listing multi-channel ads.

“We’re revolutionizing the approach to ad creation with this groundbreaking feature, setting a new standard for engaging, results-driven content,” said Pollard. “Welcome to the future of CRM, where automation meets personalization, and the agents’ brand messaging is fully maximized.”

Through Labs, the innovation hub of KW, the franchise continues to partner with real estate agents and teams to release software integrations and CRM features to increase productivity and eliminate pain points with lead generation, marketing, and real estate team workflow capabilities.

“We continue to roll out vast updates that give our agents an unfair competitive advantage in the market,” said Chris Cox, chief technology and digital officer, KW. “In partnership with our agents, we’re automating more and more functional tasks, saving them time and money.”

The latest updates to Command include:

New Contact Advanced Filtering Capability allows agents to finely dissect their database, supercharging productivity and simplifying the discovery of precise client groupings.

allows agents to finely dissect their database, supercharging productivity and simplifying the discovery of precise client groupings. With Automated Market Snapshots for social media, agents gain instant access to hyper-local market metrics, eliminating the need for manual data entry or design template manipulation.

for social media, agents gain instant access to hyper-local market metrics, eliminating the need for manual data entry or design template manipulation. Transaction Summary Sheets empower all stakeholders to seamlessly access and share comprehensive deal terms in a user-friendly PDF format.

empower all stakeholders to seamlessly access and share comprehensive deal terms in a user-friendly PDF format. Expanded Date and Data Fields within the Opportunity App empower agents to meticulously record and track more transaction-relevant dates and data points, including the loan commitment data, home inspection date, escrow due date, and more.

within the Opportunity App empower agents to meticulously record and track more transaction-relevant dates and data points, including the loan commitment data, home inspection date, escrow due date, and more. Vendor Tracking in the Opportunity App of Command enables agents to effortlessly monitor all real estate deal-associated vendors and seamlessly export the comprehensive list as part of the transaction summary sheet.

in the Opportunity App of Command enables agents to effortlessly monitor all real estate deal-associated vendors and seamlessly export the comprehensive list as part of the transaction summary sheet. Through the Opportunities APIs , third-party vendors on a deal gain access to real-time deal tracking spanning the entire lifecycle, facilitating optimal support for all stakeholders.

, third-party vendors on a deal gain access to real-time deal tracking spanning the entire lifecycle, facilitating optimal support for all stakeholders. The newly introduced Onboarding Portal provides new KW agents with an all-in-one, streamlined onboarding experience. It efficiently gathers essential information, introduces KW models, systems, and culture, and seamlessly transitions users into Command, ensuring a smooth and comprehensive onboarding journey.

“We are the home of the tech-enabled agent,” said Cox. “Our agents highly influence our roadmap through Labs. And our latest innovative and forward-leaning features and benefits of Command reflect our ‘By Agents, For Agents’ approach to technology R&D.”

Command mobile app’s latest updates include:

The Bulk Selection and Action for Contacts empowers agents to efficiently perform multiple actions across numerous contacts simultaneously. From seamlessly transferring contacts between personal and team accounts to adding tags, assigning SmartPlans, and documenting notes and next-step activities—streamlining contact management has never been easier.

empowers agents to efficiently perform multiple actions across numerous contacts simultaneously. From seamlessly transferring contacts between personal and team accounts to adding tags, assigning SmartPlans, and documenting notes and next-step activities—streamlining contact management has never been easier. The new Swipe gestures enable agents to take actions more efficiently and faster than before, such as notification reading and deletion, task editing and archiving, contacts editing, and Opportunities CGI numbers display.

gestures enable agents to take actions more efficiently and faster than before, such as notification reading and deletion, task editing and archiving, contacts editing, and Opportunities CGI numbers display. With the introduction of Real Estate Team Lead Features, team leaders, or rainmakers, can effortlessly manage lead routing on their teams, whether individual assignments or bulk distribution to a designated agent or the lead pool.

“We remain laser-focused on building safe, reliable, and scalable solutions enabling our agents to serve their clients better,” said Cox.

In February 2019, KW originally released Command, hosted on the Keller Cloud platform, for general agent availability. In December 2021, KW released the first version of the Command app. Command has more than 170,000 quarterly active users as of September 30.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 187,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit headquarters.kw.com.

Contacts

Darryl G. Frost



Director of Public Relations and Media Relations



[email protected] / 254-466-3627