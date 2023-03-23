Keeping Current Matters(R) Names George Ratiu Chief Economist

Former Realtor.com and National Association of Realtors Economist to Join Leading Real Estate Education and Content Provider

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#homeowners–Today Keeping Current Matters(R) (KCM) announced George Ratiu as the company’s chief economist, effective immediately. A renowned expert in the industry, Ratiu brings decades of experience in real estate and economic data and research to the company well known for its innovative approach to housing market education and insights.





“Bringing George to KCM is an absolute game changer,” said Bill Harney, CEO of Keeping Current Matters. “His deep understanding of global economies, real estate markets, technology, consumer demographics, and investments will further enhance our ability to empower, educate, and equip real estate agents as the housing market continues to evolve.”

Ratiu joins Keeping Current Matters having previously held economist and management roles at both Realtor.com and the National Association of Realtors. With more than 15 years in real estate market data and research, Ratiu shares the company’s passion for a people-first approach to housing insights that simultaneously helps agents and consumers make sense of often complicated and rapidly-changing trends.

“The housing market is an integral part of the U.S. economy and a dynamic reality in the lives of our families, friends and neighbors. At the same time, real estate is constantly impacted by many factors and events,” Ratiu said. “What I admire most about Keeping Current Matters is that we share a passion for breaking down the large volume of real estate data into meaningful insights that are easy for everyone to understand, whether it’s agents or consumers. I’m excited about the opportunity to join this effort and contribute my experience and expertise to empower people to make informed decisions and feel comfortable with one of the largest financial transactions of our lives.”

“George has a deep understanding of the housing market and the economy, and what it means to consumers,” said David Childers, President of Keeping Current Matters. “His perspective will help further our mission of educating people with the information they need to make one of their biggest decisions. I look forward to working with George as we help guide agents and their clients through this housing market.”

As a prominent voice for the real estate industry, Ratiu has been frequently featured in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, ABC News, CBS News, CNBC, The New York Times, CNN, and USA Today.

Ratiu holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Campbellsville University and a Master of Arts in Economics from Western Kentucky University. Additionally, he has accumulated many advanced certifications and licenses from the Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute as well as the National Association for Business Economics.

About Keeping Current Matters

Keeping Current Matters has been a leading market insight education and content provider in the real estate industry since 2007. Their mission is to change the way real estate advisors educate and serve their clients. With an innovative approach to educational content and real estate marketing, Keeping Current Matters helps agents save time and raise the bar in their real estate business so they can stand out as the market expert. In 2022, KCM was voted a Great Place to Work® for the seventh year straight, one of Fortune Magazine’s “Best Workplaces in Real Estate,” and an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company in the U.S. To learn more visit: www.keepingcurrentmatters.com.

