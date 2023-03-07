Keeping Current Matters Selected as 2023 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate Honoree

Annual Program Recognizes Most Innovative Technology Companies in Housing Economy; RealTalk by KCMTM Enables Real Estate Agents to Quickly, Professionally Share Market Insights Via Video

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HWTech100–Today Keeping Current MattersTM (KCM), a leading education and marketing content provider in the real estate industry, announced that the company is a 2023 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate honoree. For the eleventh year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations. The complete list of honorees is available on HousingWire.

“We are proud to be recognized by HousingWire for our innovative technology that helps propel the real estate market forward,” said Bill Harney, CEO of Keeping Current Matters. “KCM was founded during the housing market crash of 2008 and since then has worked tirelessly to help every family feel confident when buying or selling a home. We’ve done this by creating resources and tools that help agents stay educated, top-of-mind, and build a brand that outlasts any changes in the market.”

Keeping Current Matters provides real estate agents with the latest market insights in easy-to-share blog posts, social media graphics, videos, and more. RealTalk by KCMTM, the all-in-one video platform with three weekly scripts, allows agents to share professionally produced visuals in both English and Spanish to easily communicate often-times complicated market insights and data with buyers and sellers in their community.

“As someone who had a front-row seat to watch the housing economy’s tech transformation, I am increasingly in awe of the innovation we have seen from the Tech100 winners year after year,” HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “With new technologies emerging every day, I am proud to be part of this exciting journey that has positioned the industry to be more efficient, more transparent and more accessible than ever before.”

Each year the Tech100 program has continued to expand and the applicants increase in caliber and innovation as the demand for technology in housing continues to progress. For the fourth year in a row, the Tech100 program has been presented in two groups — Tech100 Mortgage and Tech100 Real Estate —to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations from both sectors.

Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media, added, “The Tech100 program is the gold standard for organizations in housing who are at the forefront of the kind of innovation that will change the industry forever.”

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 125,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About Keeping Current Matters

Keeping Current Matters has been a leading education and content provider in the real estate industry since 2007. Our mission is to change the way real estate advisors educate and serve their clients. With an innovative approach to educational content and real estate marketing, KCM helps agents save time and build confidence so they can stand out as the market expert. Connect with Keeping Current Matters on Youtube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To learn more visit: www.keepingcurrentmatters.com.

Contacts

Carrie Ward, PR for Keeping Current Matters, carrie@hellobrightspot.com, 832-407-5347