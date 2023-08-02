Keeping Current Matters Launches KCM Local, Provides Localized Housing Market Data Down to Zip Code

The Local Data Product Addition Enables Real Estate Agents to Educate Themselves, Clients in Ways Never Before Possible

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#housing—Keeping Current Matters(R) (KCM), a leading housing market insights and content company, today unveiled KCM Local, a new and innovative product that gives agents access to local data, and powerful visuals, all in one place. Featuring ten different local data points, this tool enables any user to seamlessly access, interpret, and share housing market data.





“Typically the media highlights national-level housing market data, but the recent shifts have shown that real estate is more local than ever,” said David Childers, President of Keeping Current Matters. “This tool gives agents the information they need to better educate consumers, and we’re beyond excited to get this into agents’ hands when they need it most.”

With this easy-to-use tool, agents can now get powerful visuals that capture their local housing market in a matter of seconds instead of sifting through their MLS or paying for multiple pricey subscriptions. KCM Local users will have the ability to simply create a custom search by selecting a county, city or zip code, and have auto-generated visuals populate in seconds featuring 10 data points: total listing count, active listing count, new listing count, pending listing count, median listing price, median listing price per square foot, median days on market, number of homes with price reductions, home size by median square feet, and median months of inventory. Users are also able to show how their local data compares to the rest of the country using an optional national trendline.

“Top-tier agents are knowledgeable about national trends and attuned to their community’s market as well,” said George Ratiu, Chief Economist at Keeping Current Matters. “Empowering clients with accurate, relevant data is especially vital during this rapidly changing market. KCM Local provides a simple-to-use yet powerful solution that arms real estate professionals with the information needed to best assist their clients as they make important financial decisions.”

Real estate agents who have previewed KCM Local are excited about the potential this tool provides them and their clients to understand their local market and enhance their current market knowledge.

“We all know being the local market expert is critical in this business… that’s why people tune into us,” said Chris Elliott, a Realtor® based in Richmond, Virginia. “With [KCM Local], not only can I get the data, but I can easily showcase what’s happening in the local market to other people.”

Pricing and Availability

KCM Local is available to Keeping Current Matters Expert and Elite membership levels and is accessible in the member portal today. Pricing for Keeping Current Matters memberships with the new local product start at $59.95 per month and include the housing market insights and content Keeping Current Matters is known for. For more information, visit https://www.keepingcurrentmatters.com/local.

About Keeping Current Matters

Keeping Current Matters has been a leading education and content provider in the real estate industry since 2007. Our mission is to change the way real estate advisors educate and serve their clients. With an innovative approach to educational content and real estate marketing, KCM helps agents save time and build confidence so they can stand out as the market expert. Connect with Keeping Current Matters on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, Twitter and Facebook. To learn more visit: www.keepingcurrentmatters.com.

