Keanu Reeves and Ryan Reynolds Win Inaugural “Who Would You Like To Have a Beer With” Garage Beer Poll

Global action star Keanu Reeves and entrepreneurial maestro Ryan Reynolds received the most votes in the inaugural "Who Would You like to Have a Beer With" poll via Garage Beer. The responses were from an unprompted, open-ended question with a nationally representative sample size of 758 men and women self-identified beer drinkers, ages 21-55.





“Ryan and Keanu make a lot of sense to me. Beer and football are like ham and cheese. Everyone loves Wrexham and The Replacements,” toasted Andy Sauer, Garage Beer owner.

Many others received votes including “my grandfather”, Snoop, Johnny Depp, The Rock, Jesus, Bill Murray, Dave Grohl, Abraham Lincoln, Blake Shelton, Brad Pitt, Vince McMahon, Robin Williams, Shaq, Tom Hanks, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Joe Rogan, Bruce, “my son”, Elon Musk, Mike Tyson, Mark Cuban and Gordie Howe.

“For me, it would be my buddy Timmy. Nothing beats a beer with the boys in his neighborhood garage,” added Sauer.

Garage Beer is a classic, small batch brewed light beer. The Beer Flavored Beer (slogan) is Ohio-brewed and currently available for purchase throughout the Midwest (and spreading). It is a 4% ABV, 95 Calories and 4g Carbohydrate beer served in two varietals; regular or lime. Definitely not an IPA.

IRI data: Garage is the #1 number selling craft, light beer in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana where it is currently in distribution. Garage is the fastest growing beer brand in the country +252% vs Year Ago. (Data Source: IRI Total US MULO +C (Multi-Outlet + Convenience); Latest 4 Weeks, Top 250 Brands).

