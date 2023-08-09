KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Popular Marysville, Washington

Magnolia Crest offers personalized, new homes in the Seattle area with planned family friendly community amenities and close to outdoor recreation, priced from the low $600,000s









MARYSVILLE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Magnolia Crest, a new community of one- and two-story homes in desirable Marysville, Washington. The new homes at Magnolia Crest are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Magnolia Create will also offer planned family friendly amenities, including several parks and playgrounds, open space and walking trails.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Seattle area spacious new homes that live bigger for less,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “Homeowners will appreciate the planned family friendly amenities, which include several parks and playgrounds, open space and walking trails. Magnolia Crest is close to outdoor recreation, including fishing and boating at Puget Sound, Lake Stevens and the Snohomish River, and hiking, biking and camping at Mount Pilchuck. The new community is also just a short drive to Stevens Pass, which offers skiing and snowboarding. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Magnolia Crest is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Located at 87th Avenue Northeast and 49th Street Northeast near Highway 9 and minutes away from Interstate 5, the community provides access to the Seattle area’s major employment centers, including Boeing’s Everett facility. Magnolia Crest is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Seattle Premium Outlets®, Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Village as well as several parks and walking trails, including Jennings Memorial Park, Getchell Trailhead and Centennial Trail Rhododendron Trailhead. The neighborhood is also a short drive to outdoor recreation at Stevens Pass, Mount Pilchuck, Puget Sound and the Snohomish River.

The Magnolia Crest sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $600,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to commit to build every home to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

