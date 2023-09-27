Katy Perry Jumps Into the World of Global Phenomenon PEPPA PIG for a 3-Part Special Celebrating PEPPA PIG’s 20th Anniversary

PEPPA PIG Wedding Party Special Press Kit

The World-Renowned Superstar Will Voice a Brand-New Character in an Episode Launching Spring 2024!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasbro today announced that global megastar, Katy Perry, will join the beloved PEPPA PIG franchise as a guest voice star in an episode from the all-new, 3-part PEPPA PIG Wedding Party Special that is set to premiere in Spring 2024. To celebrate the iconic animated character’s 20th anniversary next year, the episodes will have little ones and their families jumping into fun, imaginative and oinktastic adventures that real-life wedding parties bring to loved ones everywhere. All casting and filming for the PEPPA PIG Wedding Party Special were contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and are compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules and conditions.









In the special, dress maker Ms. Leopard (voiced by Katy Perry) assists with the preparations for the first-ever wedding seen in PEPPA PIG. Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow surprise everyone with their wedding announcement and with one day to prepare, everyone rallies around to make it memorable!

“We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in PEPPA PIG! As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard,” said Olivier Dumont, President of Hasbro Entertainment. “Reaching this brand milestone of two decades and being able to work with outstanding talent like Katy is a testament to the worldwide success of PEPPA PIG and her ability to deliver entertainment no fans will want to miss. This is just one of the many exciting projects we have in the pipeline for fans and families to commemorate PEPPA PIG’s 20th anniversary in 2024, such as live events and attractions, products and partnerships, Peppa parties all over the world and much more. Everyone’s invited to our year-long celebration!”

PEPPA PIG is a British preschool animated television series that has been airing for almost 20 years, across nine seasons in over 180 territories as of 2023. The series follows Peppa Pig, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her family – younger brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as her diverse community of friends. Globally successful, the brand connects with consumers across every touchpoint, from TV to theme parks to retail. As a lifelong friend, PEPPA PIG encourages kids to jump in together and explore the world around them, while helping giving kids the confidence to treat every first step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

Contacts

Crystal Flynn



VP Global Communications, Hasbro



crystal.flynn@hasbro.com