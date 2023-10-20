Kate Bassett Joins Galvanize Climate Solutions As Vice President

The New York City based hire will lead the climate-focused global investment firm’s marketing and communications strategy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Galvanize Climate Solutions (“Galvanize”), the climate-focused global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Kate Bassett to the position of Vice President, where she will lead Marketing and Communications for the organization. Bassett will be responsible for guiding the development and execution of all communications, overseeing the firm’s brand, and advancing the marketing strategy in support of the investment manager’s business objectives.





Bassett’s experience spans climate, real estate, and technology across public and private markets. She most recently served as a Vice President at Fifth Wall, a venture capital firm focused on technology for the global real estate industry, where she worked to develop the firm’s marketing, communications, and content strategies. Prior to Fifth Wall, Bassett was a member of the corporate communications team at Endeavor (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.

Bassett holds a BA from UCLA, where she competed on the women’s varsity swimming team. She will be based out of Galvanize’s New York City office.

“Kate joins us with a strong strategic marketing and communications background as well as a deep understanding of the climate and investment landscapes,” said Tom Steyer, Co-Executive Chair of Galvanize, who previously founded and ran one of the first multi-strategy global investment firms, Farallon Capital Management, which grew to over $36 billion in assets under management under his leadership. “Her breadth of experience and leadership will be integral as she partners with our senior executives to amplify Galvanize’s multi-strategy platform to the climate investment ecosystem.”

ABOUT GALVANIZE CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Galvanize Climate Solutions (“Galvanize”) is a climate-focused global investment firm delivering capital and expertise to accelerate climate solutions. Founded by Katie Hall and Tom Steyer, Galvanize invests across asset classes including venture capital and growth equity, public equities, and real estate. We integrate expertise across investment, climate impact, measurement, market development, talent, technology, and policy with the aim of driving material climate impact and creating long-term value for our investors.

