Kaseya Unveils IT Complete 2.0 at Kaseya Connect Global

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to mid-size business (SMBs), unveiled the evolution of the industry’s only purpose-built platform for the multi-functional IT professional – IT Complete 2.0 at Kaseya Connect Global. Kaseya expects more than 5,000 attendees from around the world at this year’s event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV from April 24 to April 27.

“Being able to deliver IT Complete 2.0 to our customers, with all the integrations and expanded product suites, is an exciting milestone for our company and marks the next stage of Kaseya’s growth,” said Kaseya CEO, Fred Voccola. “This year’s Kaseya Connect Global will demonstrate to the world why IT and security organizations ‘Powered by Kaseya’ are the most successful in their industries. We’re excited to meet with our customers during this transformative time that’s going to change the IT and security markets for everyone.”

IT Complete 2.0 is Here

Expanded Product Suites – Kaseya is expanding its Security Suite to include automated network penetration testing with the acquisition of industry leader Vonahi. Consistent with Kaseya’s practice, the company is lowering the pricing for Vonahi solutions by 10%, effective immediately. Kaseya is expanding its MSP Enablement Suite to include the premier automated sales presentation solution available to MSPs with the acquisition of audIT. To ensure that Kaseya MSPs are the most successful MSPs in the market, Kaseya will be providing access to audIT at no charge to all customers. Kaseya expands its Business Services Suite with the addition of the Kaseya Cyber Insurance Fast Track Program. Through the Kaseya Cyber Insurance Fast Track Program, Kaseya partners, customers, and end users leveraging its security suite – RocketCyber, Datto EDR, Graphus, BullPhish ID, and Dark Web ID – are immediately eligible for cyber coverage at discounted rates. Kaseya also expands its Business Services Suite with the addition of the Kaseya Remote IT and Security Management (RITSM) Certification Program. Modeled after the Cisco CCNA program and the Microsoft MCSE program, Kaseya’s RITSM Certification Program is designed to provide IT and security organizations leveraging the IT Complete platform with a deep pool of talented professionals to help drive their businesses forward. Kaseya has invested significant resources to create a 40-hour certification program to prepare candidates for roles in remote IT and security management with expertise in various modules of Kaseya’s IT Complete platform. Access to the graduates of the Kaseya RITSM Certification Program, which has more than 5,000 current participants, is provided via the RITSM module in the KaseyaOne customer portal and available to all Kaseya partners.



More Integrations – Kaseya has added more than 350 integrations within its IT Complete platform, including the successful integration of all Datto products. With more than 1,000 total integrations across Kaseya’s product suites, Kaseya provides a unified, seamless experience for its customers within IT Complete.



Voccola added, “Everything that we have built into IT Complete, and the hundreds of millions of dollars we’ve invested and will continue to invest, was done to ensure that organizations ‘Powered by Kaseya’ are recognized as delivering the best IT and security solutions on the planet.”

Kaseya Connect Global Can’t-Miss Sessions

CEO Keynote with Fred Voccola – Fred will share Kaseya’s plans for the next year, including product updates and a special announcement about the company’s increased investment in the MSP market. This announcement will help partners showcase their worth to their customers and lead to an increase in profits.

Don’t miss these and Kaseya’s other amazing sessions on everything from marketing to automation to learning more about our product updates and the continued investment in IT Complete. We’re announcing some of our biggest updates that will fundamentally change the industry for everyone and you won’t want to miss a second of this event!

Certifications

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) Training – In collaboration with Florida International University (FIU), Kaseya is offering a CISSP pre-training course to help our customers make a safer cyberspace for all. This globally recognized certification is considered one of the best cybersecurity credentials.

In collaboration with Florida International University (FIU), Kaseya is offering a CISSP pre-training course to help our customers make a safer cyberspace for all. This globally recognized certification is considered one of the best cybersecurity credentials. Certified Administrator – Want to gain a mastery of the Kaseya products you already invest in? Check out our certified administrator trainings. This year, we’re offering instruction for Autotask, BMS, Datto BCDR, IT Glue, Unitrends, and VSA.

Kaseya Connect Global would not be possible without the generous partners who share Kaseya’s commitment to helping IT professionals thrive. A special thank you to Kaseya Connect Global Corporate Sponsor ThreatLocker and Diamond Sponsors Bitdefender and CyberQP, formerly Quickpass Cybersecurity.

To learn more about the event and get your ticket now, visit here.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of unified IT & security management software for IT professionals in managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs). Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations, and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions, including well-known names: Kaseya, Datto, IT Glue, RapidFire Tools, Unitrends, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya’s IT Complete platform, which is designed to maximize efficiencies and enable businesses through a single pane of glass. IT Complete empowers IT professionals to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in over 25 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com/.

