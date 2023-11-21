Karen Harvey Consulting Group Charts Future of Talent Strategy, Promoting Maia Wojcik and Lauren Dyer to Partner, and Jenna Blaha Appointed Global Managing Director

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Karen Harvey Consulting Group (KHC), one of the leading international executive search and brand advisory firms in fashion, luxury, lifestyle and beauty with offices in New York, London, Paris and L.A., is pleased to announce the promotion of Maia Wojcik and Lauren Dyer to Partner, and appointment of Jenna Blaha as Global Managing Director. These new appointments come as the company sees accelerated growth and a changing landscape for talent strategy for its clients and strategic partners.









“It has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime journey working alongside this exceptional team. Their invaluable contributions have enabled me to build a company that provides an all-encompassing approach to brand transformation, recalibration, and growth for our clients, yielding profound relevance and impact. From the inception of my first company, the vision was to pioneer a new way of bringing talent and brand strategy together to build companies of the future. The work of building businesses is a highly collaborative endeavor, and not a solitary pursuit. This moment marks well-earned promotions for these extraordinary women, who have worked by my side for many years. Together, we’ve created a new model for guiding talent and brands in making creativity and commerce equally important. I have unwavering confidence in this team who contribute daily to the shared vision that consistently drives our work for our esteemed clients. As Partners, Maia and Lauren will continue to bring their deep industry insight, cultural expertise, and exceptional skills, which have given rise to modern and resilient organizations for more than a decade. Jenna has been the unlock for all of us, by applying her multifaceted experience and unique perspective from working with media, new creator talent, and modern brand leaders, to help guide organizations both for the present, and to prepare for the inevitable challenges of the future.” – Karen Harvey

Maia Wojcik has worked alongside Karen for 18 years previously serving as KHC’s Chief Brand Officer, while also serving in executive search and advisory capacities across the creative and marketing sectors. She is also the Co-Founder of KHC’s two initiatives, Fashion Tech Forum, a groundbreaking conference that serves as a dynamic platform for visionaries, industry leaders, and innovators to converge, collaborate, and shape the future of fashion and luxury – and INDX, a community platform connecting emerging digital, creative, and marketing talent with brands and opportunities, globally. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of the KHC brand and its Fashion Tech Forum initiative, while continuing to build the search practice, building client and talent relationships globally.

“After 18 years with KHC, I’m honored to be named a Partner in the firm, alongside a truly exceptional team of colleagues. As one of the few international firms placing both creative talent and executive leaders, we have a deep belief that creativity is the gateway to innovation, and we continue to evolve and innovate our own working methodology alongside a rapidly changing industry and consumer landscape. I’m exceedingly proud of the work we do with iconic brands and visionary leaders, and similarly, that we continue to elevate and grow the core team internally at KHC.” – Maia Wojcik

Lauren Dyer joined KHC in 2012 after relocating to New York from London, where she had been working for Denza, an international fashion recruitment and consultancy firm. Lauren earned her BA with Honors in Fashion Marketing from Northumbria University in the UK, which provided her with a deep-rooted understanding of the fashion design process and a solid platform upon which to build her consulting career, specializing in design and creative search. In her new role as partner, she will continue to focus on placing high-level creative and design leaders while building the company’s creative practice across multiple sectors, internationally.

“I am thrilled to be continuing my journey with KHC as a Partner leading the creative search practice. Having joined the company in 2012, I feel immensely proud of our collective accomplishments over the years and am honored and inspired to work with such outstanding creative talent and world-class brands every day. Collaborating with such a wonderful and thoughtful international team is a joy, and as we enter the next growth phase of our business, I’m excited for what the future holds.” – Lauren Dyer

Prior to her appointment as Global Managing Director of Executive Search and the Director of the Media and Collaborations division of KHC and Fashion Tech Forum, Jenna Blaha joined KHC in October 2021 as Vice President of search, collaborations, editorial and partnerships. A journalist and culture expert, before joining KHC, she was the Technology and Fashion Senior Editor and Strategic Projects Director at Elle (US) magazine, and a core part of the team brought in to refresh the brand through creative, talent, and editorial content. Prior to that she was the founding Technology Editor at Marie Claire, where she authored a monthly column on technology trends and the future of fashion, beauty, retail and culture-at-large. Blaha also founded Danger Productions, a talent management and consulting company specializing in emerging design talent and creator culture.

“You’re either writing the story or reading it, and I’m thrilled to be working alongside Karen Harvey in writing the next chapter of executive search that will enable brands to craft a modern strategy through exceptional talent. My experience, rooted in culture, media, and talent management, has taught me that talent isn’t just about skills—it’s about vision and team. As I step into my new role as Global Managing Director, I’m looking forward to mobilizing all of KHC’s collective expertise to best serve the unique needs of our clients today by building the teams of tomorrow.” – Jenna Blaha

KHC is an international executive search and advisory services firm with deep multi-industry expertise and an extraordinary network. With offices in New York, London, Paris, and L.A., they partner with leading companies in their search for world-class talent, and bring a unique approach to advising clients on modern brand and talent strategies that serve today’s complex and dynamic consumer and business needs. With a core focus on executive search and advisory services for brands in fashion, luxury, lifestyle, and beauty, KHC has earned global recognition for bringing some of the industry’s most successful CEOs, CMOs, creative leaders, and collaborators to powerful global companies – changing the arc of their businesses today to recalibrate for the future.

