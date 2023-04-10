Karen Flores Named Chief Financial Officer of Leia Inc.

Former GAN Limited CFO to lead the 3D•AI company’s financial strategy and steward continued growth

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leia Inc., creator of the award-winning 3D•AI Lume Pad 2 handheld tablet, today announced that Karen Flores has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. She will lead the company’s financial strategy and steward sustainable growth to bring Leia’s transformative 3D experiences to everyday users. With Flores’ appointment, Leia co-founder Pierre-Emmanuel Evreux will step into the role of senior strategic advisor.





Flores has more than 25 years of experience and $1.2 billion in transactions across a range of high-growth technology companies. She joins Leia most recently from her role as CFO of GAN Limited, a B2B technology provider, where she scaled the finance and accounting functions and led the company through its IPO and secondary offerings in 2020. Before that, she served as SVP, Finance for venture-backed Maker Studios, which The Walt Disney Company acquired in 2014.

“Karen brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience with a solid track record of building global finance organizations for high growth companies,” said Cecilia Qvist, CEO at Leia Inc. “She will be a tremendous addition to our Executive Team.”

This leadership transition is one of many exciting developments Leia has had in the past few months. In November, Leia received $125 million in debt financing from Aon Advantage Funds LLC to fuel the company’s innovation and revenue growth. The company also partnered with ZTE on its international launch of the Nubia Pad 3D and in the United States, unveiled the Lume Pad 2 for glasses-free 3D streaming, chatting and content creation. This year alone, Leia’s AI-powered 3D technology has won seven Best in Show awards at Mobile World Congress and four CES Innovation awards.

“Leia is a company with enormous potential to change the way we interact with everyday technology, and I’m honored to step into this role during such a key growth phase for the company,” said Flores.

Flores will report directly to Qvist, who joined Leia as CEO in October 2022, making Leia one of the few tech companies with a female CEO and CFO. Women make up six percent and 18 percent of CEOs and CFOs in the tech industry and eight percent and 16 percent of US companies, according to the 2022 Volatility Report by Crist|Kolder Associates.

