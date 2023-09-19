K-Wonderland Connects with Korean Artists Gen Z Loves

Metaverse fan party with universal entertainers Lee Eun-ji, THE BOYZ, and Just Jerk

K-Wonderland, a mega Korean culture event that transcends the boundaries of on/offline

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Hallyu–Korean wave metaverse “K-Wonderland” brings together popular Korean wave entertainers Lee Eun-ji, THE BOYZ, and Just Jerk with fans from all around the world.









K-Wonderland is a virtual Korean wave experience and playground operated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE). After its renewal in August, it recorded more than 500,000 cumulative visitors.

A party where fans and artists communicate via their avatars

K-Wonderland showcases promotions in cooperation with next-gen Korean wave stars in the K-Pop, entertainment, and dance sector with the concept of “A Dreamy Korean Wave Wonderland.”

The first up is the trending comedian, Lee Eun-ji. Lee Eun-ji, who was recognized as an all-around entertainer by receiving the Baeksang Arts Awards in the female TV entertainment sector, will communicate live with fans all around the world in K-Wonderland using Zepeto Live Solution. The live fan party with Lee Eun-ji will open at 1:30 PM KST on Sep. 16.

Second is the Generation Z K-Pop idol group, THE BOYZ. THE BOYZ, who accumulated a global fandom with their music and performances with various concepts, will present an unforgettable K-Wonderland experience. The video will be released in October on K-Wonderland’s official YouTube, social media channels, and website.

Finally, Just Jerk will be participating as the leader in the Korean dance scene. As the winner of Street Man Fighter last year, Just Jerk will communicate with global fans and host various programs such as dance challenges.

K-Wonderland festivals across the world, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Korea

K-Wonderland is actively introducing the appeal of the Korean wave metaverse for fans in the global festival scene. At the beginning of September, a K-Wonderland experience center opened at the Korean Culture and Tourism Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, commemorating 50 years of Korea-Indonesia relations, as well as the 2023 Asia Song Festival X Culture Bridge Festa in Yeouido Hangang Park to provide opportunities to experience the Korean wave in the virtual world.

K-Wonderland will head to the Korea Tourism Festival in Bangkok on Sep. 30 and Oct. 1, commemorating the Korea-Thailand Mutual Tourism Year. K-Wonderland plans to introduce the Korean wave party culture, showing a young Korea using digital technology, through opening up in experience halls targeted toward Millennials and Generation Z.

Connecting Korean content discovery events directly created by users

Meanwhile, K-Wonderland will continuously host events to encourage content creation by users. These include events such as an avatar audition to find the 6th member of “K-Wonderstars” as the representative avatar for K-Wonderland, and a Zepeto photo booth event using dance movements. The 2nd K-Wonderland UGC Awards will be held in October. Expectations are building for the UGC Awards, as they were considered to have contributed to the spread of Korean wave culture through the metaverse last year with fans becoming the creators.

K-Wonderland can be visited by anyone through the ZEPETO app, and more details can be found on the official K-Wonderland website (kwonderland.kr).

