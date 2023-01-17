JW Player Acquires InPlayer to Expand Its Monetization and Audience Insights Offering

The acquisition expands the JW Player’s video platform capabilities to include subscription management and audience insights

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JW Player, the leading SaaS video platform for broadcasters, publishers, and other video-driven companies, today announced it is acquiring InPlayer, a leading provider of subscription management and identity management technology. The acquisition broadens JW Player’s end-to-end video platform capabilities by helping broadcasters and other video-driven businesses more easily monetize their subscription-based business and by providing rich audience insights.

In June of 2021, JW Player announced it raised $100M from LLR Partners to build subscription and other monetization tools as part of its end-to-end video platform. This acquisition demonstrates JW Player’s ability to execute against its mission of building the best video platform for helping their customers better monetize video content.

“Today is an important step in further differentiating JW Player’s video monetization capabilities from that of other video platforms,” said Dave Otten, CEO and co-founder of JW Player. “With the acquisition of InPlayer, we are now able to combine their best-in-class subscription management, payments, and identity management capabilities with our market-leading advertising enablement capabilities.”

“I’m thrilled about this acquisition as it sets the foundation for taking JW Player’s video platform and expanding it from the industry’s leading AVOD platform to also include a host of new capabilities for integrated SVOD and TVOD,” said Jeroen Wijering, CPO and co-founder of JW Player. “InPlayer’s identity management technology will also provide in-depth audience insights and secure access to video content.”

With over 40,000 broadcasters, publishers, and other video-driven brands, JWP has built the SaaS video platform of choice for companies whose business relies on video. JWP provides these companies with an easy way to accelerate and scale their video strategy and is the only video platform a company will ever need to stream video, engage audiences on any screen, and monetize content.

Founded in 2004, today JWP is one of the fastest growing SaaS companies in the world with a vision to power video-driven businesses so they thrive in the digital video economy. JWP customers generate 8 billion video impressions/month and 5 billion minutes of video watched/month. JWP is headquartered in New York, New York with offices in London, England, and Eindhoven, Netherlands.

