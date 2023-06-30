July 2ndAnti-Hate March (WTPMarch.org) Expects Thousands

Fed up advocates, mobilizers, and community leaders from more than 70 diverse partner organizations will march together to protect our basic freedoms and save democracy on Sunday in South Florida

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thousands of people from across the country will rally together and march to stand up for our most fundamental human rights at the We The People National March (WTPMarch.org) on Sunday, July 2nd at 9:00am (EDT) at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.





WHAT: We The People National March (WTPMarch.org) WHEN: Sunday, July 2, 2023 8:30am – Media check-in begins Entrance of Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 9:00am – Media Avails with program participants Dolores Huerta, Civil Rights Activist

David Hogg, Parkland Survivor/Gun Control Activist

Michael Weinstein, AHF cofounder and president

Representative Anna Eskamani, State of Florida

Commissioner Steve Glassman, City of Fort Lauderdale

Nik Harris, Human Rights Campaign 10:00am – Rally/Speaking Program Esplanade Park 11:00am – March begins 12:30pm – March culminates at Esplanade Park

Media Note: For security purposes, please text Imara Canady at 770-940-6555 no later than 12pm on 7/1 and indicate your Media Outlet Name, # Attending, and Contact Number. WHO: Thousands of people from across the country representing more than 70 coalition partners: Planned Parenthood, National Urban League, One Pulse Foundation, National Organization for Women, Safe Schools South Florida, Rural Women in Action, Bridge Builders Foundation, Dream Defenders, League of Women Voters, New Leaders Council, Equality Florida, Calor, Transinclusive, AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland, Social Change, BANS OFF Miami, South Side Help Center, The Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute, Decrim305, AHF, Broward Young Dems, SunServe, Thursday’s Child, Dolphin Dems, SAVE.LGBT, The Pride Center, Come Out with Pride Orlando, Avanse Ansanm, Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity, Broward House, World AIDS Museum, SPARK, BLACC, Iris House, FLUX, Impulse, AID Atlanta, GLAAD, BANS OFF Miami, Anti-Defamation League-Florida, National Association of Social Workers, Keshet, Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center, 32BJ-SEIU, Moms Demand Action, SOJOURN, PFLAG Miami, Tampa Pride, Ameyal, ACQC, AOC, AIN, Afro Pride Florida, Hudson Pride Center and LOUD.

As authoritarian lawmakers and legislatures seek to criminalize immigrants, sexuality, gender expression, Blackness, homelessness, religious freedom, and the teaching of vital history, this country never has seen such a blatant abuse of power against virtually every group of people at the same time. We The People is a movement composed of advocates, mobilizers, and community leaders who are tired of being told what books they can read, what words they can or can’t say, how they can express themselves, and what they can do with their own bodies. Basic constitutional rights are under attack, and We The People cannot stay silent.

In conjunction with the Ft. Lauderdale march, advocates across the nation are hosting local companion We The People events.

Thursday, July 29th



CHICAGO: Virtual Rally (due to dangerous air quality conditions)

NEW YORK CITY: Hundreds gathered in Washington Square Park in NYC (footage available)

Friday, June 30th



WASHINGTON, DC: Rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza at 12:30 pm EDT

Sunday, July 2nd



COLUMBIA, SC: Rally and march at SC Statehouse at 11:00 am EDT

LOS ANGELES: March at Grand Park in DTLA starting at 10:00 am PDT

DALLAS: March from Oak Lawn Library at 3:00 pm CDT

