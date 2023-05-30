Julia Brau Donnelly to join Pinterest as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is announcing that Julia Brau Donnelly will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer. She’ll be joining as a member of Pinterest’s executive team and report directly to CEO, Bill Ready.

As CFO at Pinterest, Julia will be responsible for financial management of the company, including leading the Accounting, Finance, Internal Audit, Investor Relations and Workplace teams. She will also lead the company’s planning processes as well as partner with the executive team to drive Pinterest’s next stage of growth.

Julia joins Pinterest from Wayfair, where she was most recently Vice President and Global Head of Finance and Accounting. During her more than seven year tenure, she held several positions of increasing responsibility within the finance function. She led a global team of 250 employees across all of accounting and finance, including Strategic Finance, Investor Relations, Corporate Development, FP&A, Accounting, Tax and Finance Operations. Before Wayfair, she was a private equity investor in technology and media companies at Thomas H. Lee Partners in Boston. Julia received her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and her B.A. from Stanford University.

“Julia is a strategic, disciplined and highly regarded leader with an impressive background leading all aspects of finance within an innovative, high growth public company. Her deep experience across e-commerce, media and technology is an ideal fit for our next chapter at Pinterest. We look forward to Julia’s leadership as we continue the positive momentum of our business.” — Bill Ready, CEO

“Pinterest has always stood out to me as a unique and positive place that helps people make their real life aspirations into a reality. I’ve long admired Pinterest’s value to consumers who naturally come to the platform to shop the ideas they discover. I’m thrilled to join the team and help drive Pinterest’s next phase of growth.” — Julia Brau Donnelly

Julia will start at Pinterest on June 20th and will be taking on the role from Todd Morgenfeld. As previously announced, Todd will transition from Pinterest to pursue new career opportunities on July 1st.

