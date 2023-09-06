Joseph Gunnar & Co. Announces Appointment of Andrew Johnson as Managing Director / Investment Banking

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CapitalMarkets–Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC (“JGUN”), a leading full-service broker-dealer, investment adviser, and investment bank focused on the emerging growth markets, announced today that it has continued to expand its investment banking team with the addition of Andrew Johnson as Managing Director / Investment Banking. He will be based in JGUN’s Wall Street office.





Mr. Johnson is expected to enhance the Firm’s already strong transaction origination efforts, expanding its investment banking capabilities by fostering strategic relationships with corporate clients and driving innovative solutions to meet their evolving needs.

“We are excited to welcome Andrew to our team,” said Joseph A. Alagna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Joseph Gunnar. “His extensive knowledge of the industry and wide-ranging professional network make him an excellent fit for the Firm as we continue to build out our investment banking and capital markets divisions.”

Mr. Johnson brings more than 10 years of broad industry experience and extensive client relationships to the JGUN. Prior to JGUN, he was a Managing Director at Dawson James, focusing on origination and advisory, and served as Chief Strategy Officer at a public issuer. He began his financial services career at Sidoti in institutional equity sales and in between these posts, led the investor relations initiative directly for an issuer.

