Jones & Bartlett Learning Partners with LiveCarta to Deliver Intelligent Digital Learning Solutions for Nursing Educators

Learning Performance Management Innovator Embraces LiveCarta Platform for the EdTech Evolution of its Nursing Instruction and Training Content

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveCarta, a leading developer of digital platforms for collaborative learning and digital publishing, today announced that the company has partnered with Jones & Bartlett Learning, LLC, a leading provider of instructional, assessment, and learning-performance management solutions, to deliver customizable, digital learning resources to the nursing education sector.

“We built LiveCarta to provide educators with new tools to create the perfect online course pack. Educators can tailor books for their students, including only chapters they intend to teach and adding in additional materials to extend the original author’s work,” said Richard Speakman, President of Tributary Publishing, the parent company of LiveCarta. “We are excited to partner with Jones & Bartlett Learning to offer nursing educators more innovative ways to bundle learning materials.”

“LiveCarta supports our mission to offer students and instructors flexibility in their learning resources,” said Matt Kane, Director of Product Management at Jones & Bartlett Learning. “We’re excited to offer select nursing education titles among the first products to be featured in the LiveCarta platform.”

Nursing educators can now bring a tailored collection of chapters across multiple Jones & Bartlett Learning volumes to produce the ultimate combination of educational resources for their Nursing Education curricula. Books, collections, scholastic papers, videos, audio clips and binders can be intelligently integrated in well-tailored bundle for students and made available on popular learning management systems (LMS) such as Canvas or Blackboard. The first titles available on the LiveCarta Platform represent time-tested nursing education concepts as well as cutting-edge developments in flipped classroom and just-in-time-teaching (JITT) modes.

LiveCarta has designed collaborative publishing platforms and portals that facilitate rapid, flexible, customizable learning; allowing digital content to be easily combined, annotated, and shared among educators, authors, classmates, and colleagues. Within the LiveCarta platform, content creators and publishers can sell whole books, content at the chapter level, and allow students to combine individual chapters from separate publications to create their own collections, course packs, and study aids.

Among the first titles available immediately on LiveCarta are:

About Jones & Bartlett Learning

Jones & Bartlett Learning is a world-leading provider of instructional, assessment, and learning-performance management solutions for the secondary education, post-secondary education, and professional markets. Jones & Bartlett Learning develops educational programs and services that improve learning outcomes and enhance student achievement by combining authoritative content written by respected authors with innovative, proven, and engaging technology applications that meet the diverse needs of today’s instructors, students, and professionals. www.jblearning.com

About LiveCarta

LiveCarta, Inc. is a leading developer of digital platforms for remote learning, collaborative content development, and blended learning. The company’s digital solutions feature intuitive user interfaces and interactive tools designed to expand the capabilities of educators, course developers, publishers, and students. LiveCarta has developed purpose-built solutions for today’s blended learning environments which enable educators to write and publish books, create real-time updates and derivatives that can be modified and annotated for use in courses, distribute digital and hard copy editions, and institute customized revenue-sharing scenarios with contributors. LiveCarta users can add custom course material featuring their own unique resources and remix content with well-curated materials from the LiveCarta catalog. For more information, please visit www.livecarta.com

