Join the #GoSafelyMovement: The OTS Launches Statewide Campaign to Address Roadway Crisis and Create Safety Culture

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the number of traffic fatalities on California roadways continues to rise, many people across the state struggle with the loss of a friend or family member or suffer serious injuries and significant hardship from a crash. According to the latest projections from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 4,400 people were killed in traffic crashes in California in 2022, or 12 people every day. A disproportionate number of those deaths affect Californians of color and low-income communities.

To address this crisis on our roads, the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) today is launching the “Go Safely Movement” campaign with the help of its traffic safety partners the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and California Highway Patrol (CHP). The campaign aims to establish a strong safety culture in California by raising awareness of the roadway crisis and encouraging people to take a Community Call to Action Survey. Results of the survey will help inform the OTS’ highway safety planning efforts and identify “traffic safety champions” to promote more community-level involvement in traffic safety initiatives.

“We can no longer accept death and serious injuries as just a consequence of using our roads,” said OTS Director Barbara Rooney. “As users of the road, we share in the responsibility of keeping ourselves and others safe. Together we can drive culture change and prioritize roadway safety for all.”

“Every year, thousands of people are killed or seriously injured in preventable crashes on California roads – and, tragically, the numbers are going in the wrong direction, with the biggest impact on underserved communities and people who do not have equitable access to safe transportation options,” said CalSTA Secretary Toks Omishakin. “I encourage everyone to join the Go Safely Movement by becoming a traffic safety champion and sharing their thoughts on how we create a safety culture and reverse this deadly trend, together.”

“At Caltrans, safety is our number one priority, which is why we are striving to make our state transportation system safer, greener, and more equitable,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “We are all on this road together, so the success of the Go Safety Movement, and the ability to attain our shared goal of eliminating all traffic deaths on our roads by 2050, depends on every Californian doing their part.”

“California’s vast highway network connects many unique areas, encompassing rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “To better meet the diverse needs of our communities, the CHP continues to use innovative traffic safety education and enforcement strategies to promote a safer driving culture. Through the partnerships of the Go Safely Movement, we can positively impact driving behavior and help create safer conditions for all roadway users.”

The Go Safely Movement will strengthen connections with communities, provide access to resources and promote traffic safety across transportation systems.

To learn more about the Go Safely Movement, visit gosafelyca.org/thegosafelymovement, and follow Go Safely on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @OTS_CA and @GoSafelyCA.

