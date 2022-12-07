Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9th, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA. Joaquin Duato, Chairman Elect of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:45 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

