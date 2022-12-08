johnnie-O Names First Chief Marketing Officer on its Path of Accelerated Growth

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–johnnie-O, the next great iconic American brand, today announced the appointment of Norma Delaney to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer.





Delaney, who previously served as Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at HOKA, will be tasked with enhancing and amplifying the premium, SoCal lifestyle brand which has enjoyed year-over-year accelerated growth. Earlier this year, johnnie-O closed on a minority investment funding of $108 million from Wasatch Global Investors and Ares Management funds.

A proven marketing leader, Delaney brings considerable experience creating scale for multi-channel brands at all stages of growth. She is known for her consumer-centric thinking, strategic marketing expertise and digital first programs that drive engagement and conversation. Earlier this year, Delaney launched HOKA’s first, fully integrated global campaign, contributing to its record-breaking trajectory. Prior, Delaney worked with iconic footwear and apparel brands New Balance, Burton, Rockport, Sperry and Keds. She is a graduate of Colby College and Boston College, Carroll Graduate School of Management.

“The story of johnnie-O is one that I can totally relate to,” commented Delaney. “It’s a brand that lives happily at the intersection of east coast traditions and a laid-back SoCal lifestyle, celebrating the best of both worlds. My job is to grow and scale the story of johnnie-O and welcome more people in. I’m excited to join such a talented and passionate team as we embark on the next chapter of growth.”

“Norma has a strong track record of developing teams, driving brand awareness and deepening consumer loyalty,” Dave Gatto, CEO of johnnie-O said. “From our first meetings, John O’Donnell, our founder, and I felt that Norma would be a great cultural fit and I know she will play a critical role in our continued momentum and expansion.”

About johnnie-O:

johnnie-O was founded by John O’Donnell in Santa Monica, CA. johnnie-O is a premium lifestyle brand differentiated by its loyal and passionate consumer following, high quality products, and omnichannel leadership. johnnie-O currently offers a range of premium apparel, footwear and accessories for men and boys. The collection includes polos, button-downs featuring the patented “Tweener Button,” bottoms, swim, outerwear and a line of PREP-FORMANCE™ gear for the active lifestyle. johnnie-O is available online at www.johnnie-O.com, and at specialty retailers and golf and racquet clubs across the United States. For more information, visit johnnie-O.com or follow @johnnieobrand.

Contacts

Dave Gatto

CEO, johnnie-O

dave@johnnie-O.com

(858) 353-9215